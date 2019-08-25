Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Tyler Worrell, 22, Stevensville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Worrell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Nov. 23, 2018.
David George, 39, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of three months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested George for the offense occurring on Feb. 27, 2019.
Jonathan Truesdale, 62, of Ulster was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Truesdale following investigation of an indent that occurred in Ulster Township
Carl Vaughan, 57, Gillett, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Tampering with Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vaughan following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on March 7, 2019.
Jennifer Newman, 39, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1200.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Newman for the offense occurring on Nov. 30, 2018.
Christopher Heasley, 30, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heasley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Nov. 8, 2018.
Bernadett VanDyke, 45, Gillett, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $270.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested VanDyke following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 31, 2019.
Michael Ceely, 29, Spring Lake, North Carolina, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 23 months, 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, and two counts of Drug Paraphernalia, also a felony offense. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Ceely for the offenses occurring on Jan. 30, 2019. Trooper Kevin Hibson of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ceely following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on March 19, 2018. Deputy Brain Wibirt of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department also arrested Ceely on May 16, 2019.
Gerald Greene, 26, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 120 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, drug related (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Greene following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 7, 2018.
Elizabeth Short, 33, Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months to 24 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, her sentences are consecutive. Short had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State police arrested Short following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Sept. 9, 2018.
Bradley Cordner, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months. State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Fines of $2000.00, restitution of $125.00, plus court costs for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Gregory Pimm, Trooper Robert Borkowski and Agents of the Pennsylvania Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Cordner following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township, North Towanda Township, and Wysox Township on June 25, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018 and Jan. 4, 2019.
Janis Wood, 48, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, a misdemeanor. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wood following investigation if an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Jan. 24, 2019.
Millard Decker III, 42, Ulster, was sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months. State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Correctional. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison, if approved; the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced, for the offense of Driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Decker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on Aug. 31, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Gabriel Webster, 39, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Webster will be sentenced on October 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Nate Ross of the Sayre Borough Department arrested Webster for the offense on Nov. 6, 2018.
Ashley Larrabee, 21, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Larrabee will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police Department arrested Larrabee following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 13, 2019.
Samantha Dean, 30, Laceyville, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Dean will be sentenced on a Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dean following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on May 6, 2019.
Levi Sutton, 25, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sutton will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sutton for the offense on March 11, 2019.
Gordon Crawford, 27, Wysox, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Crawford will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Patrick Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crawford following investigation of incidents that occurred in Windham and Wysox Townships on April 12, 2019 and April 15, 2019.
Carl Button III, 47, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Accident Involving damage to Vehicle/Properties, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Driving while DUI Suspended, a summary offense. Button will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Button following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on March 18, 2019.
Marselles Rutledge, 38, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Rutledge will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Former Chief Larry Hurley of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rutledge for the offense on Oct. 9, 2009.
Ronald Lucore, 32, James City, Pennsylvania, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Lucore will be sentenced by video sentencing. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lucore for the offense on Dec. 7, 2019.
Matthew Spallone, 32, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Spallone will be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Robert Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Spallone for the offense on June 13, 2019.
Bonnie Goble, 52, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, both are misdemeanors of the third degree. Goble will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Goble for the offenses on March 18, 2019.
Richard Vargson, 30, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Forgery, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Vargson will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Brian Bellows and Officer Joshua Lake both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Vargson for the offenses on Feb. 1, 2019 and May 20, 2019.
Luke Mosier, 29, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Mosier will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police arrested Mosier for the offense on Dec. 3, 2018.
Gevonta Nowell, 19, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Conspiracy to Commit Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Nowell will be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nowell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Feb. 17, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Samantha Smith, 21, Athens, charged with the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of six months. While on probation Smith will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Smith must perform 40 hours of community service. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in Feb. 28, 2019, for the offense in South Waverly Borough.
Hannah Wilcox, 24, Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, charged with the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Wilcox will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Wilcox must perform 40 hours of community service. Officer Shawn Flynn of the Troy Borough Police Department filed the charges in April 25, 2019, for the offense in Troy Borough.
