Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ordrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Hunter Stone, 23, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 days to 21 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, drugs, 1st offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, and fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, a felony of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stone for the drug paraphernalia occurring on July 8, 2020, and Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone for the fleeing and DUI incidents in Granville Township on Jan. 23, 2021.
Allen Wright, 39, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, drugs, (1st offense in 10 years.) Wright was placed on ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Wright plead guilty. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wright following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on March 8, 2019.
James C. Frantz, 31, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Communication with 911, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Frantz had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Frantz for the offense occurring on June 7, 2021.
Logan Robinson, 22, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 33 days 7 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years),a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Philip Semenza and Trooper Matthew Santiago both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Robinson following investigations of incidents that occurred in Wysox and Overton Townships on Dec. 8, 2020, and March 25, 2021.
Justin Brown, 38, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, high rate, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on March 8, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.