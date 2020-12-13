Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Darrin Stroud, 21, Monroeton, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $800.00, restitution of $10,954.22, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the second degree.
Troopers Terrence Foley, Christopher Higdon, and Matthew Lopresto of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stroud following investigation of incidents that occurred in Sheshequin Township, North Towanda Township, and Wyalusing Township on Dec. 23, 2017, April 23, 2018 and May 11, 2018.
Jamie Lynn Richtmyer, 37, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 93 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,700.00, restitution of $2,001, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Theft by unlawful taking, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officers Nate Ross and Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Richtmyer for the offenses occurring on May 3, 2020, and July 20, 2020.
Shelby Grippo, 27, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 23 months, 29 days, plus court costs, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $208.15, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Access Device Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Marcus Watkins of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Grippo for the offenses occurring on Sept. 4, 2019.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Grippo following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Sept. 9, 2019.
Ryan Pozzi, 18, of Rome was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 102 days to 36 months, following by probation supervision for a term of 54 months, fines of $2200.00, restitution of $1,537.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1st offense in 10 years), (minor in the car), a misdemeanor of the first degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree, and Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pozzi following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Borough on June 23, 2020, and June 29, 2020.
Jadon Allen, 19, Milan, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department, and Officer Thomas Zebrowski, of the Sayre Borough Police Department, arrested Allen for the offenses occurring on March 28, 2020, and April 16, 2020.
Yusef H. Guzman, 27, of Norwich, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Faculty for 143 days to 12 months, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, misdemeanor.
Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Guzman for the offense occurring on July 20, 2020.
