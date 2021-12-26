The Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Jean Lane, 49, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 year to 5 years, fines of $1,500, plus court costs; she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on March 16, 2021.
Jacob L. Netherton, 19, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,300, plus court costs, for the offenses of indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and disorderly conduct, a summary offense. Netherton will register as a sexual offender for 25 years. Officer John Hennessy of the Towanda Borough Police Department and Officer Cody Welch of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Netherton for the offenses occurring on April 23, 2021, and May 9, 2021.
Jacob C. Jayne, 29, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 7 months to 48 months, fines of $2,000, restitution of $50, plus court costs, for the offense of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, false ID to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Philip Semenza and Trooper Kyle Evans both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jayne following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia and Canton Townships on July 25, 2021, April 3, 2021, and May 3, 2021.
Darria W. Rorick, 22, VanEtten, was re-sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500, restitution of $739.97, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and another charge of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rorick for the offense occurring on Feb. 19, 2021. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township arrested Rorick for the offenses occurring on Dec. 29, 2019, and March 17, 2020.
Allen C. Strickland, 40, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 72 months, fines of $2,000, restitution of $216,955, plus court costs, for the offense of arson, a felony of the second degree, and criminal trespass, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strickland following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on Jan. 28, 2020.
Sheena M. Barto, 38, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, restitution of $1,020.36, plus court costs, for the offenses of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer George Nichols and Officer Nikki Hoffman both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barto for the offenses on March 26, 2021, and April 2, 2021.
Chris W. Clark, 36, of Granville Summit, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Clark following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on Aug. 26, 2021.
