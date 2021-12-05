Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Jared D. Jayne, 26, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 24 months, fines of $1,700, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and driving under suspension, a summary offense. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Jayne for the offenses occurring on August 17, 2020.
Angelo L. Dyke, 21, Troy, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, a crime of domestic violence. Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Township Police Department arrested Dyke for the offense occurring on April 1, 2021.
Kevin L. Bump, 48, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of forgery, a felony of the second degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bump for the offense occurring on January 25, 2021.
Morgan Keller, 35, of Hatboro, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days (flat) and 9 months electronic monitoring, followed by probation supervision for a term of 6 years, fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (3rd offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Keller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on August 18, 2020.
Seth Wheatley, 38, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wheatley for the offense occurring on March 27, 2021.
Chad L. Payne, 31, of Horseheads, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Faculty for 4 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Payne following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on January 3, 2021.
Chad L. Payne, 31, of Horseheads, NY, was sentenced to fines of $300.00, for the offense of harassment, a summary offense. Trooper Michael Morariu of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Payne following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on March 4, 2021.
Gregg D. Evans, 33, of Milan, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus cost costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Evans following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on September 26, 2020.
Sara Buckhorn, 39, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 23 months, plus court costs, for the offense of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Beckhorn for the offense occurring on July 13, 2021.
Elijah Yoder, 18, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania state Police arrested Yoder following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda on August 2, 2021.
Emily Benjamin, 36, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 43 days to 12 months, fines on $250.00, restitution of $10.00, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offense occurring on December 25, 2020.
Marc T. Worthington, 26, of Monroeton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months, and 72 hours, to 23 months and 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, hindering apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Worthington for the offenses occurring October 15, 2020. Trooper Andrew Hurchick, Trooper Benjamin Markosky, and Trooper Philip Semenza all of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Worthington following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox, Monroe and Asylum Townships on October 13, 2019, July 3, 2021, and February 20, 2021.
Thomas Raymond, 26, Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 13 days to 26 days, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raymond following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on April 12, 2020.
Scott Franks, 23, of Owego, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $800.00, restitution of $1432.70, plus court costs, for the offenses of retaliation against victim/witness, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and 2 indirect criminal contempts of P.F.A. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Franks for the offenses occurring on June 5, 2021 and June 11, 2021.
Ryan M. Fluck, 33, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 28 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Fluck for the offense occurring on March 21, 2021.
Jerry M. Breese, 42, of Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Breese following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on June 22, 2021.
