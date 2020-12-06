District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda Pennsylvania:
Jessike Coombs, 44, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Obstructing the Administration of Law or other Government Function, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officers Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Coombs for the offense on Sept. 15, 2019.
Steven Vanderpool, 26, of Lacyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five years, six months to 16 years, followed by three years’ probation supervision, he will also register as a lifetime sex offender, plus court costs, for the offenses of Aggravated Indecent Assault, a felony of the second degree and Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of incidents that occurred in Tuscarora Township in 2018-2019.
Scott Matthews, 32, of Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Matthews for the offense occurring on July 25, 2020.
Stevilyn Michel, 19, of Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Deception, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Michel for the offense occurring on March 25, 2020.
Michael Smiley, 52, of Granville, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 13 months, 12 days to 30 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor , Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Driving under the Influence, Drug related, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Smiley for the offenses occurring on Nov. 6, 2017.
