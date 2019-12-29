Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Shelby Nonnemacher, 37, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 28 days to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nonnemacher following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on June 6, 2019. Officer Joshua Lake from the Towanda Borough Police also arrested Nonnemacher for offenses occurring on June 6, 2019.
Adriane Blade, 21, of Troy, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs. Blade had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing; for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Blade for the offense occurring on Dec. 11, 2017.
Stephanie Schrader, 30, of Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for one month to six months; the sentence will be consecutive with a 28 to 84 month sentence that Schrader was serving. She had been paroled but was arrested again when parole agents found a controlled substance in her home. Parole was revoked on the earlier offense of Possession of a controlled substance. Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schrader following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on Oct. 17, 2019.
Gabriel Ceely, 20, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 11 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $850, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Troopers Justin Walton and John Kasheta both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ceeley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia and Burlington Townships on April 20, 2019 and May 10, 2019.
Tate Coleman, 20, of Barton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, restitution of $260, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Coleman for the offense occurring on June 3, 2019.
Mark Matikonis, 43, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, followed by 45 days electronic monitoring, house arrest, followed by 24 months of CIA, County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration, followed by 18 months of probation. Matikonis will pay fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Matikonis for the offense occurring on July 2, 2019.
Cody Brian, 27, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 36 months to 72 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, restitution of $600, for the offense of Attempted Rape, a felony of the first degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brian following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 5, 2019.
Daniel Rumsey, 21, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $550, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rumsey for the offense occurring on Sept. 2, 2019.
Samuel Ackley Jr, 26, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Obstruction of Administration of Law, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ackley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Feb. 9, 2019.
Jason Tripp, 40, of Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility; SIP, State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of drug/alcohol addiction canter, followed by restrictive living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Correction must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Tripp’s offenses are Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense, Person not to possess firearms, a felony of the second degree, and Prohibited offensive weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Tripp for the offenses occurring on Aug. 19, 2018.
Jason Rockwell, 40, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 27 months to 84 months, fines of $1,250, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree, and Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Former Officer Travis Snyder of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rockwell for the offenses occurred on December 3, 2017 Trooper Michael Murtha of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rockwell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on April 12, 2018.
Bradley Lampman, 41, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 36 months to 84 months, fines of $800, plus court costs, for the offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony, and Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Lampman for the offenses occurred on July 26, 2018.
Roger Sharts, 19, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to six months, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Sharts for the offenses occurred on May 22, 2019.
Raeshon Patterson, 21, Rochester, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 98 days to 12 months, fine of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Patterson for the offense occurred on June 28, 2018.
Robert Brown, 30, Danbury, Connecticut, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurred on June 15, 2019.
George Raymond Jr, 38, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 48 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Escape, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raymond following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Borough on June 15, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Denise Turner, 47, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, (1/10), and Conspiracy to Deliver Meth, a felony offense. Turner will be sentenced on February 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Turner for the offenses on Sept. 7, 2019.
Bradley Snyder, 30, Germansville, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony offense, and Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, (2/10), (Drugs). Snyder will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Snyder for the offense on Jan. 1, 2019.
Kimberly Gates, 35, Waverly, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Burglary, a felony of the first degree. Gates will be sentenced on February 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gates following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on May 3, 2019.
Shawn Horton, 40, Hormel, New York entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Horton will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Horton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on May 12, 2019.
Dana Owlett, 44, Addison, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Owlett will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wickwire for the offense on Aug. 5, 2019.
Steven Stack, 39, Lockwood, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Obstruction, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Stack will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stack following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 27, 2019.
Jared Jayne, 24, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, (1/10). Jayne will be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Jayne for the offense on Sept. 4, 2019.
Gabriel Webster, 39, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Webster will be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Webster for the offense on Nov. 5, 2018.
Derek Hunsinger, 29, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Hunsinger will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hunsinger for the offense on July 5, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently placed in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) Program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Matthew Harkness, 24, Wysox, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Harkness will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Harkness must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Harkness for the offense on June 25, 2019 in Standing Stone Township.
Paxton Fitch, 18, Wysox, charged with the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Fitch will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Bennett must perform 40 hours of community service. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitch for an offense on June 21, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Terry Schmoyer, 34, Milan, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Schmoyer will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Schmoyer must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schmoyer for the offense on July 4, 2019 in Ulster Township.
Elnor Blaney, 43, Milan, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Blaney will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Blaney must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blaney for the offense on, July 7, 2019, in Canton Township.
