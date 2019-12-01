District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
SENTENCED
Roger Hurd, 23, of Tioga was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $3500.00, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (meth), a felony offense, and Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hurd for the offenses on May 30, 2019.
Miley DelaCruz, 27, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 month to 60 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the Possession with Intent to Deliver (meth), a felony offense.
Candice Chase, 37, Spencer, New York, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 month, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (Suboxone) a misdemeanor. Agent Joseph Labert of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Chase for the offense occurring on Feb. 22, 2019.
Terri Finnerty, 47, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to 12 months, and fines of $500.00, plus court costs for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Daniel Thomas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Finnerty for the offense occurring on June 3, 2019.
Sarah Maryott, 21, of Monroeton was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months and fines of $1300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a summary offense. Troopers Peter Lakkis and Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maryott following investigations of incidents that occurred in Athens Township on May 29, 2019.
Lorrie Parsons, 48, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 25 months to 60 months and fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Chief Randy Epler and Sergeant David Lantz both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Parsons for the offenses occurring on Nov. 29, 2018 and Dec. 12, 2018.
Newell Turkow, 29, of Binghamton, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months and fines of $1000.00, restitution of $1098.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas Van Fleet of the Athens Township Police arrested Turkow for the offense occurring on Dec. 17, 2016.
Zachary Calello, 20, Freeland, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug related), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Calello following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on November 14, 2018.
Barbara Douglas, 45, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months and fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Child in car, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Douglas following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 12, 2019.
Maynard Brown, 59, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Tier I), a misdemeanor. Trooper Robert Borkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Aug. 20, 2018.
Molly Shulas, 75, Ulster, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of three months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Shulas for the offense occurring on June 16, 2019.
Kevin Campbell, 44, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months, 18 days to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1250.00, restitution of $29,875.22, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Bradford County Judge made Campbell’s sentences concurrent to Campbell’s sentences in Clinton County; for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, three counts of Home Improvement Fraud, misdemeanors of the first degree, and Theft by Deception, a felony of the third degree. Officer Nathan Ross and Officer Steven Burlingame both of Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer John Fedorchak and Officer Denny Slater both of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Campbell for the offense occurring on Jan. 15, 2019, Jan. 4, 2019, April 23, 2019, and April 12, 2019, and Trooper Nathan Lewis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Campbell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on March 15, 2019.
Alex Rivera, 36, Souderton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months, 29 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $2000.00. Rivera will also Register as a Sexual Offender for his lifetime; for the offense of Indecent Assault, (minors), a felony of the third degree. Trooper Nate Lewis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rivera following investigation of an incident that occurred in Albany Township in 2007-2009.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following person recently entered a plea of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Shelly Hall, 32, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance, (meth), a misdemeanor. Hall will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Nate Ross and Officer Casey Shiposh both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hall for the offenses on Aug. 1, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019
Fred Barnes, 22, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor, and Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Barnes will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm and Trooper Adam Thomas both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes following investigations of incidents that occurred in south Creek Township on June 10, 2018, and Ridgebury Township on Sept. 18, 2018
Billie Jo Lantz, 29, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense. Lantz will be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney’s General’s Office arrested Lantz following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on June 3, 2019.
Brendon White, 19, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. White will be sentenced Jan. 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense on July 31, 2019.
Tammy Vanderpool, 52, Rome, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), (meth), a misdemeanor. Vanderpool will be sentenced on a January 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on July 5, 2019.
Molly Shulas, 75, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Shulas was sentenced on the same day as the plea. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Shulas for the offense on June 16, 2019.
Travis Bartlow, 28, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Bartlow will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bartlow for the offense on July 21, 2019.
Dakota Devine, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Conspiracy/Simple Assault, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Devine will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Devine following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroeton Borough on Feb. 17, 2019.
Jennifer Baldwin, 35, Great Bend, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony. Baldwin will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney’s General Office arrested Baldwin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on March 22, 2019.
Hashley Callear, 31, Addison, NY, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Endangering the Welfare of Children, a felony of the third degree. Callear will be sentenced on December 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Callear for the offense on May 11, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Ajia Key, 23, Buffalo, NY, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Key will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Key must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in April 27, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Jeffrey Marrotte, 40, Dryden, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Marrotte will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Marrotte must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer James Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in April 1, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Colton Brink, 24, Wyalusing, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Brink will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Brink must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brink for an offense on June 13, 2019 in Wyalusing Township.
Bradford County district Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Nicole VanDyke, 28, Troy, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Aggravated Assault, a felony of the second degree, two counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. VanDyke will be sentenced on January 16, 2020, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested VanDyke following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on April 7, 2019.
Timothy Bellows, 51, Towanda, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Recklessly Endangering another Person. Bellows will be sentenced on December 16, 2020, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Billy Bledsoe, 36, Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, and fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Obstruction of Law of other Government Function, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bledsoe following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 26, 2019.
Dalton Deitrich, 20, Canton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs for the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Deitrich following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Nov. 24, 2018.
Joseph Naugle, 34, Troy, was sentenced to Incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 27 months to 84 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs for the offense of Theft, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Sean Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Naugle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on April 6, 2019.
Ashley Larrabee, 21, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 17 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Larrabee following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 13, 2019.
Kregory Johnson, 21, of Rome was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days (flat), plus Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months after County Intermediate Punishment; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Johnson was sentenced for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and fines of $1500.00, plus court costs. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 2, 2019.
Tammy VanDyke, 48, Sayre, was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 56 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $350.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested VanDyke for the offense occurring on May 8, 2019.
Lisa Johnson, 25, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, and fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on Dec. 23, 2019.
John Lochner, 38, of Towanda was sentenced to Incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 36 months, consecutive to his original parole sentence of four to 23 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug related), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Lochner was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Lochner plead guilty. Trooper Joseph Pericci of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lochner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Dec. 7, 2018.
PLEAS
Michael Kinney, 45, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Kinney will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinney following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on July 10, 2019.
Mason Weed, 23, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Weed will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Weed following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on Aug. 21, 2019.
Janelle Cole, 35, Binghamton, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Cole will be sentenced on January 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Cole for the offenses on Aug. 17, 2019.
Donald Knoblauch, 41, Tamaqua, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Knoblauch will be sentenced on January 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Knoblauch for the offense on Aug. 10, 2019.
Cody Page, 31, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense. Page will be sentenced on a later date. Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Page for the offense on Jan. 4, 2019.
ARD
Kristen Douglas, 22, Barton, New York, charged with the offense of Conspiracy of a Controlled Substance, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Douglas will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department filed the charges on Feb. 8, 2019, for the offense in Athens Township.
Richard Vanderpool, 29, Athens, charged with the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Vanderpool will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Vanderpool must perform 40 hours of community service. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in July 21, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Kaycie Benjamin, 26, Canton, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Benjamin will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Benjamin must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department filed the charges in July 6, 2019 for the offense in Canton Borough.
Jacqueline Churchill, 57, Skaneateles, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Churchill will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Churchill must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in July 27, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Kara Vargeson, 31, Tioga, charged with the offense of Theft, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Vargeson will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Vargeson must perform 40 hours of community service and pay restitution of $295.00. Trooper Terrence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vargeson for an offense on July 9, 2019 in Canton Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Susin Kundrat 34, Wyalusing, entered a plea on nolo contendere/no contest to Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Kundrat will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kundrat following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township.
