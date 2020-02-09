Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Michael Kinney, 45, of Ulster was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, and fines of $800.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence, General Impairment, (1/10), an ungraded misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinney for the offenses following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on July 10, 2019.
Jay Blotsky, 61, of Apalachin was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 72 hours to six months, and fines of $1,000.00 plus court costs for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), an ungraded misdemeanor. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Blotsky for the first offense occurring on May 1, 2019.
Janelle Cole, 35, of Binghamton, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 90 days to 12 months, fines of $700.00, restitution of $50.00, plus court costs for the offenses of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Cole for the offenses occurring on Aug. 17, 2019.
Donald Knoblauch, 41, of Tamaqua was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 90 days to 24 months, probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Highest rate Alcohol), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Knoblauch for the offense occurring on Aug. 10, 2019.
Sara McNamara, 33, of Wellsboro was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a term of 15 months to 60 months, and fines of $1500.00 plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Drugs), (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. McNamara was placed in County Intermediate Punishment Program but failed to comply with the program. The CIP was revoked and McNamara plead guilty. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested McNamara for the offense occurring on March 11, 2017.
Fred Barnes Jr, 22, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months, plus 72 hours to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor and Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Adam Thomas and Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes following investigation of incidents that occurred in South Creek and Ridgebury Townships on June 10, 2018 and Sept. 18, 2019.
Mason Weed, 23, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of three months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2500.00 plus court costs, for the offenses of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Weed following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on Aug. 21, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently was found guilty after a non-jury trial in the Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Jeffrey Agnew, 59, of Athens was found guilty after a non-jury trial of Simple Trespass, a summary, and Disorderly Conduct, also a summary offense. Chief Daniel Reynolds of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Agnew on July 31, 2019.
