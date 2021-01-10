Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salman reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Stanley W. Jones, 42, Tunkhannock, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 months to 60 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offenses of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, (second offense in 10 years), and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Doug Jennings and Trooper Luke Geiger both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jones following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wilmot Township on September 29, 2019.
Daniel Lane, 71, Monroeton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 47 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on May 3, 2020.
Paul Regan, 32, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 59 months, 29 days, fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault a misdemeanor of the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree and three counts of simple possession, all misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Troopers Luke Geiger, Matthew Santiago, Peter Lakkis, and Robert Phillips all from the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ryan following investigation of incidents that occurred in various places throughout Bradford County through 2019-2020.
Christopher Blair, 21, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000, restitution to be determined, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Blair for the offense occurring on July 12, 2020.
Timothy Rae Jr., 42, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rae for the offense occurring on July 12, 2020.
Joel Vanderpool, 38, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Deputy James Hart of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Vanderpool for the offense occurring on June 16, 2020.
Hanna L. Taylor, 40 of Canton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 60 months, fines of $3,000, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months for the offenses of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago and Trooper Steven Mascara both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on September 1, 2020.
Rachel Taylor, 31, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 24 days to 9 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree. Officers Bryan Bellows and Ryan Edsell both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offenses occurring on July 6, 2020, and August 8, 2020.
Elizabeth Hagadorn, 31, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 31 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,250, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, second or subsequent offense, a misdemeanor, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony offense. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hagadorn for the offenses occurring on August 10, 2020 and August 19, 2020.
