Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Emile Kashou, 19, Endicott, NY, was resentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kashou for the offense on Aug. 21, 2021.
Nicholas Zahas, 30, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Chief Christopher Hutchinson of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Zahas for the offense occurring on Dec. 18, 2020.
Ryan J. Shaw, 35, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of false reports to law enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shaw for the offense occurring on May 13, 2021.
Natasha Blanton, 36, of Springville, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blanton following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on Dec. 9, 2020.
Kristopher Strickland, 22, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strickland following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroeton Township on Nov. 28, 2020.
Albert P. Bodolus II, 60, of Litchfield, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bodolus following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on March 31, 2021.
Edward Menendez, 28, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 11 months 29 days, plus court costs, for the offense of default in required appearance, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Brian Wibirt of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Menendez for the offense occurring on May 11, 2021.
Brock Moore, 30, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 7 years 6 months to 26 years, plus court costs. Moore also has to register for a lifetime as a sexual offender. Moore’s offenses are 1 count of failure to register (SORNA), a felony of the second degree, 5 counts of sexual abuse of children, felonies of the third degree, and 1 count of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moore following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on July 18, 2020.
Kegan C. Valenzuela, 24, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of false alarm, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Valenzuela for the offense occurring on April 20, 2021.
Colin Blemle, 28, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blemle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on Dec. 22, 2019.
Russell S. Griffin, 34, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on Nov. 15, 2020.
Mercedes Then, 31, of Rochester, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $665.68, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Then for the offense occurring on July 11, 2021.
Christopher McDonald, 30, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 year to 2 years, fines of $150, plus court costs, for the offense of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree and false reports to law enforcement, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Anthony Oliveri and Trooper Cody Scepaniak both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McDonald following investigations of incidents that occurred o Laceyville Township and Rome Borough on Aug. 20, 2017 and Nov. 15, 2019.
