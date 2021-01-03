Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Stephanie Dority, 38, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Robert Scalena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dority following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on July 15, 2020.
Destiny Barnes, 18, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 27 months, fines of $50.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, also a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for one of the offenses occurring on Aug. 11, 2020. Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 13, 2020, and Officer Brier Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for an offense occurring on May 6, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.