Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Edward D. Fulford, 34, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 1 year, followed by probation supervision for a term of 1 year, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Morariu of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fulford following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on March 25, 2021.
Kevin Nichols, 45, Gillett, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of unsworn falsification to authorities, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nichols following investigation of an incident that occurred on Smithfield Township on July 16, 2020.
Thomas Darrow, 41, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Darrow following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on April 27, 2021.
Gavin Teel, 21, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, restitution of $850.76, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and harassment, a summary offense. Trooper Joyce and Trooper Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teel following investigations of incidents that occurred in Wysox and North Towanda Townships on September 7, 2020, and July 17, 2021.
Robert Bump, 45, Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $2,006.49 for the offense of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Bump for the offense occurring on February 3, 2020.
Hila Kinner, 58, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on May 25, 2021.
Cory Ayres, 33, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 93 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 48 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 30 months, for the offenses of two counts of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Walton and Trooper Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigations of incidents that occurred in West Burlington and Burlington Townships on May 13, 2021 and June 7, 2021.
Matthew Edling, 38, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 13 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving under the influence, (drug related), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Walton and Trooper Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigations of incidents that occurred in West Burlington and Burlington Townships on May 13, 2021 and June 7, 2021.
Katherine Kapler, 27, Lopez, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Kapler for the offense occurring on May 18, 2021.
Stormy Kissell, 31, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days, followed by Treatment Court for 24 months; Treatment Court involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Kissell has fines of $500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree. Corporal Rachkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kissell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on November 17, 2021.
Melissa McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 100 days to 5 years, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, (meth), a felony offense. Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCabe following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on September 25, 2020.
Melissa McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCabe following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on March 13, 2020.
Melissa McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Brian Aderholt of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCabe following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on January 27, 2021.
Joel Vanderpool, 38, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 5 years, plus court costs, for the offense of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony offense. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on May 25, 2020.
Christopher Johnson, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on August 12, 2020.
Christopher Dolan, 47, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 32 months to 10 years, plus court costs, for the offense of aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Dolan for the offense occurring on March 24, 2021.
Brandon Phillips, 29, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 3 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Phillips following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on June 12, 2021.
Chastiti Howard, 32, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 3 months, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Howard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on June 12, 2021.
Zachary Warfle, 21, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Warfle following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on May 20, 2021.
Ashley Gordon, 29, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gordon following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on April 28, 2021.
Dana Cabucci, 53, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Nicholas Walters of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cabucci following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on December 13, 2020.
Frank Almeida, 42, Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 84 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Almeida for the offense occurring on December 9, 2020.
Maxwell Harvey-Sampson, 28, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Harvey-Sampson for the offense occurring on February 6, 2021.
Lori Mack, 63, of Milan, was sentenced to fines of $300; she will also lose her driver’s license for 6 months, for the offense of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Mack for the offense occurring on December 24, 2020.
Michael Kobbe, 29, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kobbe following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on February 11, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.