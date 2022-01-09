Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
John R. Palfreyman, 41, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months 90 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $200, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, driving while license is suspended, (6th and subsequent summary offenses). Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Palfreyman for the offenses occurring on Feb. 8, 2021, and Trooper Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Palfreyman following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 12, 2021.
Natalie Johnson, 39, Ulster, was sentenced to fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal trespass, a summary offense. Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on April 15, 2021.
Dustin W. Perry, 33, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Perry following investigation of an incident that occurred May 12, 2021, in Ridgebury Township.
Raymond Bennett, 40, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $750, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (2nd offense in10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bennett following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on March 17, 2021.
Dustin Boner, 33, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 days to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor, (domestic violence). Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Boner for the offense on June 15, 2021, in Towanda Borough.
Adam Pettit, 42, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to 25 days, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Pettit for the offense occurring on June 28, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.