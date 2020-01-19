Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following people were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Brendon White, 19, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 days to six months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Harassment, a summary offense. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on July 31, 2019. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested White following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on Aug. 4, 2019.
Sara Sutton, 36, of Corning, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sutton for the offense occurring on April 9, 2015.
Skyler Crotsley, 21, of Ulster was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $11.255.00 plus costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Crotsley was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Crotsley plead guilty. Officer Travis Snyder formally of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Crotsley for the offenses occurring on Feb. 25, 2018. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crotsley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on July 23, 2019.
Patrick Firestine, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five months to 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Firestine following investigation of incidents that occurred in various Townships in January and February 2019.
Mark Briggs, 52, of Gillett, was sentenced to Incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $387.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the first degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Briggs following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on Feb. 10, 2019.
Gary Parker Jr, 21, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, Possession of a Controlled Substance, also a misdemeanor. Parker had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Robert Borkowski and Trooper Justin Mallard both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township and Wysox Township on June 22, 2018, and Oct. 15, 2018.
Manley Chapman, 30, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 126 months- (10 ½ years), to 276 months- (23 years), fines of $5000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of three counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense, Criminal use of Communication Facility, a felony of the third degree, and the offense of Contraband, a felony of the second degree. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department, Detective Kyle Wisel of the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, members of the Athens Township Police and Attorney General’s Drug Task Force arrested Chapman in February 2019 in Athens Borough.
Billie Jo Lantz, 29, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 23 months, 29 days, probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (methamphetamine), (2.5-10 grams), a felony. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Lantz for the offenses occurring on Nov. 1, 2018.
Mikel Apgar, 28, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Derek Watkins and Officer Nikki Huffman both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Apgar for the offenses occurring on Aug. 31, 2019 and Sept. 6, 2019.
Tammy Vanderpool, 52, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug related), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on July 5, 2019.
Gabriel Webster, 39, of Allentown was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 190 days to 23 months, 29 days, probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $3500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of two counts of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Nathan Ross and Officer Casey Shiposh both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Webster on Nov. 5, 2018, Nov. 6, 2018, and Nov. 21, 2018.
James Woodham, 63, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 42 months to 108 months, fines of $1250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft, misdemeanors of the first degree, Attempt Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Theft by Deception, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet and Sergeant Keith Stackhouse both of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Woodham for the offenses occurring on Oct. 19, 2018, May 16, 2019, and June 15, 2019.
James N. Lee Jr, 55, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to six months, fine of $1000.00, plus court cost, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Feb. 8, 2019 for the offense occurring on Aug. 18, 2018.
Marc Petrucci, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor. Petrucci’s sentences are Aggregate to 43 months to 11 years. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Petrucci for the offense occurring on Oct. 9, 2019.
Travis White, 33, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, followed by Probation Supervision of 12 months, fine of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Contempt of Court and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested White following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on April 18, 2019.
Joseph Maloney, 52, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Contempt of Court and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper John Borisuck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on July 13, 2019.
Navisha Maddox, 27, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Maddox for the offense occurring on Nov. 11, 2018.
Ayesha Hemenway, 38, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 17 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $400.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft of Mislaid Property, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Hemenway had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing Officer Casey Shiposh and Officer John Fedorchak both of the Sayre Borough and Athens Township Police Departments arrested Hemenway for the offenses, occurring in 2018.
Nicole VanDyke, 29, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 33 months to seven years, plus court costs, restitution of $3645.99, for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested VanDyke following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on April 7, 2019.
Allen Houseweart, 26, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $400.00, restitution of $876.26, for the offenses of Tampering of Public Records, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Marcus Watkins and Officer Joshua Gleco formally of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Houseweart for the offenses occurring on Jan. 2, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2019.
Michael Martin, 37, of Rome was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on July 1, 2019.
Jennifer Baldwin, 35, Great Bend, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months to 21 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with intent to deliver, (meth), a felony offense. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force arrested Baldwin for the offense that occurred in Athens Township. on June 5, 2019.
Dayveon Frison, 30, Hawkinsville, Georgia, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Frison following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on July 31, 2019.
Jeremy Wilkinson, 44, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, plus court costs, for the offense of two counts of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski and Gregory Pimm both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilkinson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster and West Burlington Townships on July 1, 2019 and Sept. 5, 2019.
Gabriel Hall, 21, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hall for the offense on July 22, 2019.
