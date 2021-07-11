Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Sentenced
Shelby Grippo, 29, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Grippo following investigation of an incident that occurred in Standing Stone Township on June 16, 2020.
Michael Comstock, 29, Columbia Cross Roads, PA, was sentenced to Incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, controlled substance (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor and Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Comstock following investigation of incidents that occurred in Athens Borough on September 12, 2020.
Jordan Comstock, 22, Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Comstock for the offense occurring on January 5, 2021.
Stanley T. Rice, 29, Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rice for the offense occurring on January 3, 2021.
Alyssa Bennici, 30, of Grover, NC, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Bennici for the offense on November 28, 2020.
Wesley Gandy, 36, Neeley, MS, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Corporal David Sweeney of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gandy following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on November 2, 2014.
Commented
