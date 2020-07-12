Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Janelle Johnson, 33, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on Jan. 15, 2020.
Katie Watkins, 29, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (first in 10), a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Watkins following investigation of the incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Aug. 31, 2019.
Kylene Reeves, 30, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight days to six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Sergeant Roger Clink of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Reeves for the offense occurring on Dec. 27, 2019.
Christopher Mirra, 44, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months plus 72 hours to 18 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), (drug related), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mirra following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on Oct. 12, 2019.
Patrick T. Ryan, 61, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ryan for the offense occurring on Dec. 14, 2019.
Lance Gesford, 36, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 10 years, plus court costs, for the offense of Person not to Possess a Firearm, a felony of the second degree. Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Gesford for the offense occurring on Dec. 25, 2019.
Taurus R. Bartlow, 29, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a term of 11 months, 23 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 15 months, 272 hours to 60 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, and Driving under the Influence, (controlled substance), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bartlow for the offenses occurring on July 21, 2019.
Zachary Sheldon, 35, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate of alcohol), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sheldon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on Dec. 23, 2019.
Ryan Smith, 27, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (controlled substance),(first in 10), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officers Jeremy Horton and Casey Shiposh both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Smith for the offenses occurring on Nov. 5, 2019 and Nov. 10, 2019.
Troy A. Herkel, 33, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Herkel’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Herkel following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Jan. 29, 2020.
Shawn Horton, 41, of Hornell, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Horton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on May 12, 2019.
Erin Harrigan, 37, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 36 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Harrigan’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Harrigan for the offense occurring on Feb. 17, 2020.
Jordan M. White, 33, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 72 months, fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested White for the offense occurring on June 3, 2019.
Shelly Ann Hall, 32, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 115 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of five years, fines of $1,500.00, restitution of $160.92, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft By Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense. Officers Thomas Zebrowski, Casey Shiposh, and Nathan Ross all of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hall for the offenses occurring on Aug. 1, 2019 and Nov. 25, 2019.
