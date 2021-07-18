Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Court of Common Pleas in Towanda:
Jessica Spalding, 32, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs. She will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Spalding following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Borough on Oct. 27, 2020.
Holden Taylor, 26, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Scott Murielle of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offense occurring on Dec. 1, 2021.
Brian Hicks, 55, Colora, MD, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 day to 12 months, fines of $350, plus court costs, for the offense of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Rick Finnegan of the Pennsylvania State Game Commission arrested Hicks for the offense occurring on Dec. 20, 2020.
Todd Parsons, 59, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 2 years, fines of $1,000, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, an additional license suspension of 12 month will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Kelly Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parsons following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on Sept. 22, 2020.
Ashley White, 35, Towanda, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to 12 months, fines of $100, plus court costs. White had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on Jan. 14, 2020.
Kyle Mayer, 21, Williamsport, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 to 17 years; he will also register as a sexual offender for 25 years, plus court costs, for the offenses of statutory sexual assault, a felony of the second degree, and corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mayer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on March 5, 2020.
Trapper Stone, 18, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Oct. 12, 2020.
Dustin Westbrook, 36, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 39 months plus 60 days to 9 years, fines of $1,250, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and other traffic summary offenses. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Westbrook following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Jan. 23, 2020.
Joseph Gruver, 21, of Laceyville, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gruver following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on March 12, 2021.
Justin Watson, 41, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Watson for the offense occurring on Jan. 27, 2021.
Michael Rooker, 28, of Ulster, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rooker for the offense occurring on July 18, 2019.
David Parker, 59, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 48 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, drug related, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Parker for the offenses occurring on Sept. 20, 2020.
Jack Maloney-Williams, 29, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violation can result in incarceration; plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a schedule 1 substance, 1-10 grams, a felony offense. Trooper Stephen Lehman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney-Williams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on May 22, 2021.
Shawn Lyman, 44, of Springfield, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 21 months, plus court costs, his sentence will be consecutive to his other sentences, for the offense of false alarm to 911, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Lyman for the offense occurring on Feb. 8, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.