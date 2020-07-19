Christopher Quintana, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 105 days to six months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (high rate), (second in 10), a misdemeanor, and summary offenses. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Quintana for the offenses occurring on May 11, 2019.
Lucinda Saxon, 54, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to 14 days, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct. Deputy Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Saxon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Jan. 16, 2020.
Kevin Kinsman, 42, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional facility for nine months to 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinsman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on Feb. 23, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.