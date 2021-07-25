Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
James Kithcart, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kithcart following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Jan. 19, 2021.
Widler Jean, 27, of Orlando, Florida, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, he will also register as a sex offender for 15 years, for the offenses of indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Jean for the offenses occurring on Aug. 26, 2020.
Sara Miller, 33, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $150, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Miller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on Jan. 5, 2021.
Malinda Martin, 39, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (drug related, first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Dec. 4, 2020.
David Parker, 59, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for three days to six months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (general impairment), a misdemeanor. Parker had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Trooper Scott Shipman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Sept. 2, 2018.
Ryan Pozzi, 21, Rome, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 25 months to 84 months, plus court costs, his sentences will be consecutive to his other sentences. Pozzi had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offenses of theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), (minor in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pozzi following investigations of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on June 23, 2020 and Rome Borough on June 29, 2020.
Heather L. Williams, 38, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (first offense in 10 years), (minor in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on May 2, 2020.
Fredrick Peters, 28, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), (minor in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Peters for the offense occurring on Nov. 29, 2020.
Brandon J. Oakley, 33, Owego, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Oakley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on Oct. 1, 2020.
Timothy Glisson, 27, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Glisson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on Jan. 17, 2021.
Craig Dauberman, 47, of Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dauberman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Borough on Sept. 13, 2020.
Joshua Smith, 29, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Nov. 15, 2020.
