District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
SENTENCED
Christopher C. Heasley, 31, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days (flat), followed by probation supervision for 24 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Alter Title Registration Inspection Sticker, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and two counts of driving while operating privilege suspended, summary offenses. Heasley’s sentences are all consecutive. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heasley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on Aug. 14, 2019. Officer Christopher Decatur of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Heasley for the offenses occurring on March 12, 2020.
Jodie Simons, 36, Ulster, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $100, restitution of $250, plus court costs, for the offenses of three counts of Neglect of Animals, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Troopers Jennings, Mogish and Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Simons following investigations of incidents that occurred in Springfield Township, North Towanda Township and Burlington Township in November and December 2019.
Gerald VanBuren Jr., 49, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 14 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault — Deadly Weapon Used, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested VanBuren for the offense occurring on Dec. 15, 2019.
Timothy Grover, 28, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, (flat), followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,500, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (drugs) (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Grover for the offense occurring on Feb. 3, 2020.
Yancey Snyder, 38, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, followed by a term of Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Snyder following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ridgebury Township on April 6, 2020.
William Stalford, 55, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days (flat), followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (second in 10), (highest rate), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stalford following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Sept. 15, 2019.
Julie Hoose, 33, Lockwood, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Altered, Forged, Counterfeit Plates/Documents, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Brian Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Hoose for the offense occurring on Feb. 25, 2020.
