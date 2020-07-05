Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Mary Vanderpool, 50, Monroeton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on Nov. 15, 2019.
Lonnie Smith, 35, Canton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, and fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on March 11, 2019.
Emily Hoey, 32, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days plus 72 hours, followed by Probation Supervision of 36 months, and fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor, Driving under the Influence, (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hoey for the offense occurring on July 20, 2019. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hoey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on Aug. 20, 2019.
Jacqueline Rumpff, 25, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, and fines of $750.00, restitution of $1,482.82, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rumpff for the offense occurring on Aug. 2, 2019.
Michael R. Stone, 29, Bradford, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $2,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on July 4, 2016.
Kelly Jo Lee, 50, Sayre, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $1,750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Lee for the offenses occurring on May 2, 2019.
