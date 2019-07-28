Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reports the following:
Sentenced
Jacklyn Brown, 36, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $500, and restitution of $4,400, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense on Aug. 29, 2018.
Roberto Molina, 41, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 12 months, fines of $1,000, and restitution of $1, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault-Mutual Combat, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Molina for the offense occurring on Jan. 26, 2019.
John Yantin, 19, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Yantin for the offense occurring on Jan. 12, 2019.
Ryan Kendall, 31, Granville Summit, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months and fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kendall following investigation of an incident that occurred in Granville Township on Sept. 14, 2018.
Allen Houseweart II, 26, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $350, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Gleco of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Houseweart for the offense occurring on Jan. 2, 2019.
Patricia Firestine, 27, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a term of 26 months to 72 months, fines of $3,000, and restitution of $377.04, plus court costs, for the offenses of Access Device Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Firestine for the fraud offense occurring on Dec. 20, 2018. Bradford County Chief Detective Kyle Wisel arrested Firestine for the other offenses in December 2018.
John House, 27, Springfield, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 32 days to six months and fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the Influence, (2/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested House following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Feb. 8, 2019.
Robert Werner, 66, Wysox, was sentenced to County Intermediate Punishment for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, (2/10)-Highest Rate of Alcohol, a misdemeanor of the first degree. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitoring, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Werner will also pay fines of $1,500, plus court costs. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Werner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 2, 2019.
Darin McKean, 28, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months and fines of $500 for the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. His new sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence he had been serving at the Bradford County Correctional Facility. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested McKean for the offenses occurring on April 28, 2019.
Joshua Lenahan-Ehrlich, 27, Granville Summit, was sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months. State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Lenahan-Ehrlich was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and three counts of Driving under the Influence, with the first two counts being misdemeanors of the first degree, and the third a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant David Lantz and Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Lenahan-Ehrlich on Sept. 20, 2018. Troopers Kasheta and Trooper Bednarski of the PA State Police, and Deputy Wibirt of the Bradford County Sherriff’s Office each arrested Lenahan-Ehrlich following investigations of incidents that occurred on various dates and locations in Bradford County.
Guilty pleas
Chad Dietrich, 46, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Obstructing Administration of Law, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Dietrich will be sentenced on Sept. 9, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dietrich following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Feb. 28, 2019.
Jedidiah Jordan, 29, Ithaca, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Jordan will be sentenced on Sept. 9, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Travis Snyder of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Jordan for the offenses on March 20, 2019.
Derek Hovan, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Criminal Mischief, a summary offense, and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Hovan will be sentenced on Sept. 9, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hovan for the offenses on Feb. 21, 2019.
Earl Sites, 40, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and two counts of Driving under the Influence, the first a misdemeanor and the other a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sites will be sentenced on Sept. 9, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Adam Thomas and Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sites following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on May 24, 2019, and in Monroe Township on Aug. 21, 2018.
Barry Keene Sr., 41, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving Under the Influence (Tier II), a misdemeanor, and Driving under Suspension, a summary offense. Keene will be sentenced on Sept. 9, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Keene for the offenses on March 3, 2019.
Edwin Simon, 38, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Simon will be sentenced on Sept. 9, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Simon for the offense on Feb. 6, 2019.
Sarafina Thornton, 25, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Thornton will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Thornton for the offense on April 4, 2018.
Navisha Maddox, 26, Elmira, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Maddox will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Maddox for the offense on Nov. 11, 2018.
William Sloat, 54, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sloat will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Travis Snyder of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Sloat for the offenses on Feb. 4, 2019.
William Sloat, 54, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Sloat will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sloat for the offense on March 26, 2019.
Jacquelyn Slaton, 31, Gillett, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Slaton will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Slaton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Nov. 3, 2018.
John Teneyck, 44, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Teneyck will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teneyck following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Sept. 22, 2018.
Christopher White, 29, Binghamton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. White will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense on Oct. 28, 2018.
Desmond Fitzgerald, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Conspiracy, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Fitzgerald will be sentenced on Sept. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Feb. 17, 2019.
Found guilty after at a non-jury trial
Lawrence Machmer, 28, Canton, was found guilty after a non-jury trial before the Honorable Evan S. William III of the offenses of Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor, Careless Driving, a summary offense, and Disregard of Traffic Lane, also a summary offense. Machmer will be sentenced on Sept. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Machmer following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on Sept. 29, 2018.
Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program
Shandi Rockwell, 24, Blossburg, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Rockwell will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department. Supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Rockwell must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. She will also lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rockwell for an offense on March 3, 2019 in Franklin Township.
Jared Joseph, 24, Waverly, charged with the offense of Driving Under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Joseph will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department. Supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Joseph must perform community service with the DUI litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. He will also lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in Nov. 11, 2018 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Palani Hokoana, 44, Sayre, charged with the offense of Driving Under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Hokoana will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department. Supervision will include monitoring for a drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Hokoana must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. He will also lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges on March 11, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Plea of “no contest”
Darin McKean, 28, Sayre, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a summary offense. A no-contest plea is entered when the defendant cannot recall the event, but will be held guilty and sentenced. McKean will be sentenced at a later date following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested McKean for the offenses on April 30, 2019.
John Teneyck, 44, Towanda, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, a felony. A no-contest plea is entered when the defendant cannot recall the event, but will be held guilty and sentenced. Teneyck will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Matthew Lupresto of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teneyck following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 13, 2019.
Keturak Wilmoth, 36, Towanda, entered a plea of nolo contender/no contest to the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree. A no-contest plea is entered when the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Wilmoth will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019 following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Wilmoth for the offense on Feb. 12, 2019.
