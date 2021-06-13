Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Michael Watkins, 30, Waverly, New York, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Watkins had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Aaron Bennett, 35, LeRaysville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Joshua Arnold, 28, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 4 years, fines of $4300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of three counts of driving under the influence, one a misdemeanor, one a misdemeanor of the first degree, and the other a felony of the third degree.
Matthew K. Scott, 29, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 21 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 6 months, restitution of $675.55, plus court costs, for the offenses of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree, endangering welfare of children, a felony of the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Rebecka Worrell, 26, of Horseheads was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of five years, restitution of $4,194.49, plus court costs, for the offenses of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Colby Burgess, 24, of Wyalusing was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months.
Edward D. Fulford, 34, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Lucas S. Worthington, 26, of Athens was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Alberto Carmenatty, 32, of Balwinsville, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Dustin Westbrook, 36, of Towanda was found guilty of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors of the second degree, and six summary offenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.