District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Leighann Smith, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officers Joshua Lake and Bryan Bellows both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Smith for the offenses on July 27, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2019.
Lisa Taluba, 34, Montrose, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight months to 23 months, 29 days, plus probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000.00, restitution of $5,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taluba following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Feb. 26, 2019.
Brian Rought, 43, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rought following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Sept. 24, 2019.
Brittany Savercool, 30, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Savercool for the offense occurring on July 8, 2019.
Kristie L. Ramey, 46, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration of the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ramey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Aug. 27, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.