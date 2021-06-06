The Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
John H. Shaffer, 28, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 2 years, fines of $500, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (general impairment), third offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Shaffer for the offense occurring on March 30, 2019.
Robert J. Landmessser, 38, Milan, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 to 23 months, 29 days, restitution of $647.87, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Landmesser following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on July 6, 2020.
Tanner M. Sutton, 21, of Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sutton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on March 20, 2021.
Austin J. Markel, 26, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 27 days to 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Hindering Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Markel for the offense occurring on Oct. 27, 2020.
Adam B. Brady, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brady for the offense occurring on Jan. 3, 2021.
Nicholas J. Loucks, 26, of Athens, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 3 to 6 months, fines of $100, restitution of $17.47. Loucks’s sentences will run consecutive to his other sentences, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Loucks for the offense on Aug. 7, 2017.
Logan Teneyck, 21, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, less than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, a felony offense. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Teneyck for the offense occurring on Oct. 23, 2021.
Jason Vanderpool, 30, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, for 6 to 24 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Steven Mascaro and Trooper Paul Narcum both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Sept. 8, 2020, and Nov. 9, 2020.
