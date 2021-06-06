Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. Thunder possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.