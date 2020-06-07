Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Gwen M. Fassett, 41, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (controlled substance), (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Recklessly Driving and Hindering Apprehension, summary offenses. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fassett following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wilmot Township on Sept. 29, 2019.
Christopher Olshan, 24, of Rome, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Olshan following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on July 21, 2019.
Hillmont Talada III, 43, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Talada for the offense occurring on Sept. 2, 2019.
David Strope, 44, of Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Strope for the offense occurring on Oct. 27, 2019.
Thomas Kulago, 57, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 110 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, (second in 10). Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kulago following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on June 1, 2019.
Ryan Shaw, 33, Troy, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft from a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shaw following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 10, 2019.
Abigail Briar, 20, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Intimidation of a Witness or Victim, a misdemeanor of the second degree, plus court costs. Trooper Shawn Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Briar following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on July 31, 2019.
Jonathan Miller, 25, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $2,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), (minor occupant), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Miller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on Nov. 11, 2019.
Dillon Gordon, 26, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Carrying a Firearm without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gordon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on May 19, 2019.
Luke Mosier, 30, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, restitution of $735.00, for the offenses of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mosier following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on June 7, 2019.
Steven Rogers, 38, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rogers for the offense occurred on Nov. 4, 2019.
Debra Taylor, 62, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 78 days to 23 months, 15 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, by Physical Menace, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of an incident that occurred in Herrick Township on Nov. 2, 2019.
