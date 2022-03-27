Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following people were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
William McClintic Jr, 29, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, (Methamphetamine), a felony offense. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McClintic following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on July 25, 2021.
Josie Salvatori, 20, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Salvatori had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Salvatori for the offense occurring on April 20, 2021, in Sayre Borough.
James Millard, 21, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 21 days flat, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $376.50, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, (Methamphetamine), a felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Millard for the offenses occurring on May 22, 2020. Trooper Michael Wienchoski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Millard following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on April 7, 2021.
Destiny Barnes, 20, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, to 90 days flat, and County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Barnes will pay court costs, for the offense of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony offense, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for the offenses occurring on January 5, 2022.
Melissa Ackley, 33, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months and 30 days to 42 months plus 90 days, fines of $1800.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, driving under suspension, a summary offense, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Philip Semenza and Trooper Christopher Decatur both from the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ackley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on April 9, 2021.
Deziree Bouse, 37, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days (flat), County intermediate punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violation can result in incarceration. Bouse will pay fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense. Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bouse following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 29, 2021.
Shawn Shiflett, 42, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of controlled Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shiflett following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on August 17, 2021.
Leo Harvey, 47, of Dushore, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 6 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, an additional license suspension of 1 year will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (general impairment), (2nd offense in 10 years), and driving under the influence, (DUI-related), a summary offense. Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Harvey following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on July 10, 2021.
Zachary Sexton, 20, Elmira, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Sexton for the offense occurring on July 19, 2021.
Maxine R. Ott, 64 of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, an additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of driving under the influence, (general impairment), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ott following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on August 7, 2021.
Abeni N. Hicks, 27, Columbia Cross Roads, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hicks following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on April 14, 2021.
Daniel J. Leljedal, 26 Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of driving under the influence, (general impairment), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Leljedal following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 18, 2021.
Justin Stevens, 35 Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 days to 13 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and crime of domestic violence, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Stevens for the offenses occurring on September 30, 2021.
Tony Gillie, 42, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense of failure to comply with SORNA-registration requirements, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gillie following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on May 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.