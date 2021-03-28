The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Kim Powell, 38, Vestal, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 60 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Powell for the offense occurring on Aug. 23, 2019.
Dennis Bacon, 30, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of four to 24 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree and resisting arrest or other law enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Michael Northrup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Bacon for the offenses occurring on June 24, 2020.
Richard Mathews, 47, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Mathews for the offense occurring on Sept. 25, 2020.
Heidi Benjamin, 33, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 10 months, fines of $1,000, restitution of $517.18, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of retail theft, both misdemeanors of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offenses occurring on May 16, 2019 and Aug. 5, 2019.
Robert McIntosh, 37, of Spencer, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 60 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, (methamphetamine), a felony. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested McIntosh for the offense occurring on Aug. 4, 2020.
Nathan Nehrbass, 39, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for three years to six years, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, a felony, and Prohibited Offensive Weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Nehrbass for the offenses occurring on July 11, 2020.
Jake L. Gross, 28, of Campbell, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,100, plus court costs, for the offenses of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Gross for the offenses occurring on Sept. 26, 2020.
James R. McKean, 35, Tuscarora, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 131 days to 23 months, 29 days, a fine of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McKean following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Sept. 2, 2020.
Drevon Fitzgerald, 29, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 28 days to 7 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Fitzgerald for the offense occurring on Aug. 31, 2020. Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of an incident that that occurred in Wysox Township on July 29, 2020.
Scotty Morley, 56, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of false reports to law enforcement, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Morley for the offense occurring on June 3, 2020.
Shawn Lyman, 44, of Springfield, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lyman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on Jan. 2, 2021.
Jacob M. Hadix, 29, of Rome, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hadix following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Aug. 6, 2020.
William R. Lloyd, 76, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 2 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of 3 years, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State arrested Lloyd following investigation of an incident that occurred in Alba Borough on July 15, 2020.
Justin Marshall, 37, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Doug Jennings of the Pennsylvania state Police arrested Marshall following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on March 3, 2020.
Brett L. Johnson, 33, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police Department arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Aug. 11, 2020.
Jared D. Jayne, 26, of Waverly, New York, was sentence to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months and 15 days to 15 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of person not to possess firearms, a enumerated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Jayne for the offenses occurring on Sept. 7, 2020.
Sheila Packard, 28, of Millerton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Packard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on July 5, 2020.
Kevin R. Campbell, 45, of Sayre, was sentence to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of three years, fine of $2,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and driving while suspended, (DUI related), a summary offense. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Campbell for the offenses occurring on July 9, 2020.
