District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
SENTENCED
Josiah Bardo, 26, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 days to 23 months 29 days, followed by a term of probation supervision for 36 months, fines of $2,000, restitution of $33.74, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bardo following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on May 8, 2021.
Ashley Saxon, 28, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 19 months to 104 months, fines of $3,500, restitution of $4014.40, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree, fleeing and eluding an law enforcement officer, a felony of the third degree, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Saxon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on August 13, 2021.
Matthew Burlbaw, 38, of Owens Mill, Maryland, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 5 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Phillip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burlbaw following investigation of an incident that occurred Alba Borough on July 26, 2021.
Rozalyn F. Morey, 22, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to24 months, followed by probation supervision of 1 year, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, Harassment, a summary offense. Officer Christopher Warren from the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Casey Shiposh from the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morey for the offenses occurring on February 23, 2020, and August 27, 2021.
Jason Larson, 41, Nichols, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of driving under the influence, general imp, a misdemeanor of the first degree and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wildrick for the offenses occurring on March 8, 2021.
Jean Strock, 40, of Milan, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $57.78, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Strock for the offense occurring on January 25, 2021.
Colby Burgess, 24, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, an additional license suspension of 18 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Burgess for the offense occurring on February 28, 2021.
Richard Wood, 27, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 94 days to 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Wood had been sentenced to probation on these charges but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Philip Semenza and Trooper Matthew Santiago both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wood following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough and Monroe Township on November 17, 2020.
Kyle Rossetti, 29, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rossetti for the offense occurring on January 3, 2021.
Axle G. Thetga, 19, of Towanda was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,050, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and dangerous burning, a summary offense. Trooper Michael Morariu of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thetga following investigation if an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on February 6, 2021.
