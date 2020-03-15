Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jason Tripp, 39, Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 96 months to 216 months, fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (over 50 grams of Methamphetamine), a felony, Person not to Possess Firearm, a felony of the second degree, and Prohibited Offense Weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Tripp for the offenses occurring on Aug. 19, 2019.
Stanley Wright, 49, of Sayre was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Cody Welch of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Wright for the offense occurring on July 13, 2019.
John Flores, 40, of Livingston, Texas, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, and fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Christopher Higdon of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Flores following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on July 18, 2012.
Melissa Callahan, 28, of Nichols, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 72 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, (Meth), a felony. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Callahan for the offense occurring on Feb. 7, 2019.
Bradley Snyder, 30, of Germansville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 96 months, fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, a felony of the third degree, and Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Snyder for the offense occurring on Jan. 1, 2019.
Justin Vanburen, 25, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 176 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Tampering with Public Records, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Obstruction of Law, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Vanburen for the offense occurring on Sept. 10, 2019.
Jeffrey Johnson, 39, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 14 days to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree and an Indirect Criminal Contempt. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses occurring on Nov. 8, 2019, and Nov. 11, 2019.
Benjamin Bailey, 53, of New Albany was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested June 21, 2019 following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Township on Sept. 27, 2018.
Carrie McKean, 49, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $79.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested McKean for the offense occurring on Aug. 25, 2019.
Dustin Wright, 31, of Corning, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wright for the offenses occurring on Aug. 8, 2019.
John Bellows, 45, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 76 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Nov. 7, 2018.
Gregory Jackson, 48, Ithaca, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 31 days to six months, fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor and summaries. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Jackson for the offense occurred on July 3, 2019.
Cody Church, 29, New Milford, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of one year, fines of $700.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and a summary offense. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Church for the offenses occurred on Aug. 24, 2019.
Kayden Martin, 18, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 18 days to nine months, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroeton Township on Jan. 9, 2019.
Gerald Greene, 27, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 months to 60 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, he will lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Greene had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Greene following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 7, 2018.
Kimberly Gates, 35, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 24 months to 48 months, restitution of $6859.97, plus court costs, for the offense, Criminal Trespass, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gates following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on May 3, 2019.
Jay Parks, 63, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 122 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by 12 months’ probation, fines of $1,750, restitution of $3,687.69, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Chief Dooley and Officer Jenkins both of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Parks for the offenses occurring on Nov. 20, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2019. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parks following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on Aug. 31, 2019.
Robert Lantz, 34, Dushore, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Shawn Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lantz following investigation of an incident that occurred in Orwell Township on April 7, 2018.
Christopher Quintana, 30, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 60 months, fines of $750.00, restitution of $1,1497.87, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the second degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Quintana had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Quintana for the offenses occurring on March 3, 2018.
Thomas Hulslander, 26, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of second degree. Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hulslander for the offense occurring on March 30, 2019.
Joseph Bruno, 27, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 24 months, fines of $1,000.00, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, General Impairment, (3rd in 10), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bruno for the offense occurring on Sept. 16, 2019.
Richard Stahle, 30, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months to 24 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Derek Campbell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Stahle for the offense occurring on Dec. 17, 2019.
David Valenzuela, 43, of Towanda was sentence to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,050.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and a PFA Contempt. Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police and Trooper Justin Walton also of the Pennsylvania State arrested Valenzuela following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on Oct. 4, 2019.
David Taylor, 41, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 12 months, Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Township on Feb. 20, 2019.
