Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salman reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Vincent D. Sterling, 39, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 30 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Access Device Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sterling following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 8, 2019. Officer John Hennessy of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Sterling for the offense occurring on July 26, 2019.
Joshua Gorst, 28, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Gorst for the offense occurring on Aug. 25, 2019.
James Kass, 45, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of seven months, and County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Kass will pay fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence,(General Impairment), a misdemeanor, and Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of second degree. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kass following investigation of incidents that occurred in LeRoy Township on July 15, 2019.
Corey Stillman, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to three months, fines of $100.00, restitution of $2,014.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Nate Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stillman for the offense occurring on Jan. 15, 2013.
Jared Jayne, 25, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, and fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Jayne for the offense occurring on Sept. 4, 2019.
Scott Kunkle, 35, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 days to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (1/10), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Harassment, a summary offense. Troopers Michael Morariu and Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kunkle following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome, Asylum, and Monroe townships in October and November 2019.
Emery Johnson, 33, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 60 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (meth), a felony. Johnson’s sentence is aggregate to 32 months to 120 months. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses occurring on Aug. 1, 2019.
Daniel Daff, 33, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days flat, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Daff will pay fines of $1,800.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Driving under the Influence, (2/10), (highest rate), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Troopers Gregory Pimm and Justin Walton both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Daff following investigation of incidents that occurred in Terry and Sheshequin townships on June 3, 2019, and Nov. 10, 2019.
Jason Grover, 22, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Marijuana), (1/10), Theft, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Grover for the offense occurring on Oct. 27, 2019.
Daniel Heeman, 37, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 57 months to 144 months, fines of $3,050.00, restitution of $3,936.13, for the offenses of two counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree, Possession with Intent to Deliver, (meth), a felony, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a felony of the third degree and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Michael Northrup of the Canton Borough arrested Heeman for the offenses occurring on June 20, 2019 and June 27, 2019. Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police arrested Heeman for the offenses occurring on July 10, 2019, and July 24, 2019. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heeman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on March 27, 2019.
