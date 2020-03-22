District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Daniel Heller, 25, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (schedule III), a felony. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Heller for the offense occurring on July 21, 2019.
Desiree Bump, 29, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 89 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Bump for the offense occurring on Oct. 19, 2019.
Phillip Baker, 36, Nichols, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 16 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Baker for the offense occurring on May 27, 2019.
Jared Hooper, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 48 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Andrew Petro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hooper following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on Oct. 1, 2019.
Melissa Adams, 42, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 30 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree, and Bad Checks. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police arrested Adams for the offenses on Aug. 29, 2019. Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Adams following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 7, 2019.
Russell Conklin, 39, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (general Impairment), (1st in 10), (3rd in lifetime), a misdemeanor. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Conklin for the offense occurring on Aug. 18, 2019.
Justin Beach , 29, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to six months, followed by Probation Supervision of 24 months, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Beach following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on Aug. 31, 2019.
