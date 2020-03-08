Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Maria Godfrey, 45, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 16 days to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence,(drug related)( Paraphernalia), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Godfrey for the offense occurring on Sept. 1, 2019.
Robert Strong, 56, of Gillett, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, followed by 24 months of County Intermediate Punishment; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Strong will pay restitution of $900.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drug related), a misdemeanor of the first degree and Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck and Trooper Michael Mogish both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strong following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Sept. 14, 2019.
Harley Platt, 24, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 34 months to 96 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (Meth), felonies, Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Platt for the offense occurring on Nov. 12, 2019. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Platt following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Township on Sept. 29, 2019. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Officer arrested Platt following investigation of incidents that occurred in Athens Township on June 3, 2019
Susanna Maria, 38, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 23 months, 29 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Maria was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Maria plead guilty. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Maria for the offense occurring on April 13, 2017.
Timothy Bailey, 40, Pine City, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 48 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (schedule II substance), a felony. Officer Albert Ogden of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Bailey for the offenses occurring on June-July 2014.
Marshall Timm, 26, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 159 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Burglary, a felony of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Timm for the offense occurring on June 11, 2019.
Paul Ragan, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 91 days to 23 month, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,750.00 for the offenses of three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Simple Assault, (physical Menace), a misdemeanor of the second degree, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police and Trooper Peter Lakkis and Trooper Robert Phillips also of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ragan following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 21, 2019, Aug. 27, 2019, July 13, 2019, and Sept. 4, 2019.
Candi Bellis, 32, Nichols, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 12 months, fines of $250.00, restitution of $479.14, plus court costs. Bellis had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bellis for the offense occurring on Jan. 26, 2018.
Steven Fenster, 39, Meshoppen, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania Correctional facility for 10 months to 48 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fenster following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on Oct. 13, 2019.
Jason Vanderpool, 29, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Facility Correctional Facility for 18 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of False Imprisonment, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Derek Campbell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Vanderpool for the offense occurring on Oct. 9, 2019, and Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 29, 2019.
Susin Kundrat, 34, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three days to 12 months, fines of $300.00, restitution of $5,026.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kundrat following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on June 19, 2019.
Jonathan Truesdale, 63, Athens Township, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000.00, for the offenses of three counts of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Truesdale for the offenses occurring on Oct. 5, 2020, and Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Truesdale following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on Sept. 2, 2018.
Michael Batterson, 55, Ridgebury Township, was sentenced to, Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Batterson for the offense occurring on Sept. 22, 2019.
Jason Marshall, 52, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, plus court costs for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Marshall following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wilmot Township on Sept. 8, 2019 and Oct. 25, 2019.
Joseph Eckert, 37, of North Wales, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 166 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Michael Northrup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Eckert for the offense occurring on Aug. 5, 2019.
Dakota Seth Baillie, 25, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two years to 12 years, (aggregate), fines of $500.00, plus court costs. Baillie’s sentenced are also consecutive to his other sentences. Baillie offenses are Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Aggravated Assault, a felony of the second degree, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, a felony of the third degree. Officer Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Baillie for the offenses occurring on Dec. 23, 2019, in Canton Township and Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Baillie following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Township on Sept. 4, 2018.
Jacob Dean Ayers, 23, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 15 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of three years, (consecutive), plus court costs, for the offense of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, a felony of the first degree. Ayers will register as a sex offender for a lifetime. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 19, 2019.
Matthew Corwin, 28, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 14 years, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, restitution of $1,300.00, for the offenses of Delivery of Fentanyl, a felony offense, and Delivery of Methamphetamine, a felony offense. The members of the Bradford County Drug Task Force/Athens Township Police Department, and the Attorney General’s Office arrested Corwin for the offenses occurring on May 24, 2019.
Laurence Raymond, 64, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years, plus court costs, for the offense of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Jordan Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raymond following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township in February 2019.
Tonya Roupp, 42, Elmira, New York, incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 15 months, fines of $1,000.00, restitution of $3,049.72, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the third degree. Roupp had been sentenced to Probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Sergeant Joshua Thompson of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roupp following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on April 22, 2017.
