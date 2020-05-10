Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Angel Johnson, 28, Lowman, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for one of the offenses occurring on July 25, 2019, and Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for one of the other offenses on Aug. 14, 2019.
James Coyne, 22, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, for eight months to 36 months. Coyne was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Coyne pleaded guilty, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Coyne following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 7, 2017.
Dylan Ely, 29, from Springville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 23 months and 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs and restitution of $41,912.50, for the offense of Criminal Mischief, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ely following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on Nov. 2, 2019.
Amber Harvey, 33, from Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months and 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver, (less than 2.5.grams of heroin), a felony offense. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Harvey for the offense occurring on June 4, 2019.
Caleb Willow, 25, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 29 months to 96 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Failure to Register with PSP, a felony of the second degree. Willow had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Willow following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 6, 2020.
Janette S. Chilson, 50, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $34.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Chilson for one of the offense occurring on Dec. 2, 2019.
Robert S. Moore, 29, from Towanda, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (2-10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Moore for the offense occurring on Oct. 27, 2019.
Michaela N. Gallagher, 22, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, restitution of $3,049.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gallagher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Jan. 20, 2019.
Kevin D. Learn II, 31, from Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Learn for the offense occurring on Sept. 29, 2019.
Kimberly D. Schaffer, 32, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first offense), a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shaffer for the offense occurring on Oct. 30, 2017.
Kani Deloach, 33, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, fines of $4,000.00, for the offenses of two counts of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, (third in 10) and a felony of the third degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Deloach for the offenses occurring on Jan. 6, 2020. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Deloach following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 16, 2020.
Caleb Fitzgerald, 19, of Dushore, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of an incident that occurred in Orwell Township on Oct. 6, 2019.
Mitch Johnson, 26, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 21 days to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a felony of the third degree, and Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses occurring on June 5, 2019.
Joshua Oliver, 31, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Oliver following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 26, 2019.
Robert Grandall II, 23, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence (drug related), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Grandall for the offense occurring on Dec. 27, 2018.
Braheem Lewis, 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lewis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Granville Township on Nov. 14, 2019.
Darren Daniels, 33, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 11 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 30 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the second degree, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Nate Ross and Officer Casey Shiposh both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Daniels for the offenses occurring on Oct. 27, 2019.
Jesse Dupont, 27, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 20 months to 84 months, fines of $3,700.00, restitution of $4,000.17, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of an Offensive Weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dupont for the offenses occurring on Dec. 27, 2019 in Canton Township.
