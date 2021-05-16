The Office of Bradford County District Attorney reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Bradley Cordner, 35, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 48 to 108 months, fines of $2,125, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the second degree. Cordner was re-sentenced from his original sentence of State Intermediate Punishment. Cordner’s offenses are, possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense. Troopers Gregory Pimm, Scott Hawley and Robert Borkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cordner following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township, North Towanda Township, and Wysox Township on Aug. 24, 2018, Feb. 27, 2019, and Jan. 4, 2019.
Mitch Johnson, 28, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 7 months 21 days to 60 months. Johnson had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, plus court costs. Johnson’s offenses are flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree, criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officers Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department, Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department and Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson on Oct. 24, 2020, June 5, 2019, and Nov. 20, 2021.
Mark Crotsley, 40, Granville Summit, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,150, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a small amount of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crotsley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on Oct. 19, 2020, and Wysox Township on June 6, 2020.
John Johnson, 36, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 36 to 72 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of person not to possess a firearm, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on Oct. 23, 2019.
Shelby B. Nonnemacher, 39, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days, followed by probation supervision for 57 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, controlled substance, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nonnemacher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tabitha S. Dunn, 36, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Faculty for 3 to 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of corruption of minors, misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dunn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on Feb. 26, 2019.
William J. Chilson, 34, of Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000, restitution of $369.29, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Chilson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on Oct. 19, 2020.
Edward J. Menendez, 27, of Owego, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 62 days to 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus cost costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Menendez for the offense occurring on Feb. 25, 2020.
Matthew Stiehl, 36, of Rome, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 to 54 months, fines of $2,100, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stiehl following investigation of incidents that occurred in Sheshequin Township on July 23, 2020.
Todd Randall, 40, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of nine months, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Randall for the offense occurring on Sept. 24, 2020.
Bradley Bailey, 29, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines on $1,500, restitution of $3,375, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, highest rate, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Leland Loziere and Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bailey for the offenses occurring in North Towanda Township and Columbia Township On March 14, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020.
Megan Dalton, 39, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dalton following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on Aug. 25, 2020.
Justin Benjamin, 36, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months. Benjamin had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Benjamin’s offense is possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 21, 2021.
Debra Dewalt, 52, of Albrightsville, Pa., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of false reports to law enforcement authorities, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Dewalt for the offense occurring on June 14, 2020.
Jeffrey Sturzenegger, 68, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, drug related, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sturzenegger following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on April 29, 2020.
Alexander Henke, 23, of Little Meadows, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, high rate, first in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Henke for the offense occurring on June 1, 2019.
Kenneth Johnson, 28, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 60 days, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on Aug. 24, 2020.
Michael Harris, 33, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 to 20 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of 3 years, plus court costs. Harris will be required to register as an sexual offender for his lifetime, for the offense of statutory sexual assault, a felony of the first degree, and indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Harris following investigations of incident that occurred in Sayre Borough in Canton Township in 2005 and 2018.
Joshua Gordon, 30, of Gillett, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of firearm not to be carried without an license, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gordon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on July 8, 2020.
Damien Kirkey, 30, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 to 7 years, fines of $2,500, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offenses of driving under the influence, 3rd offense in 10 years, a felony of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Kirkey for the offense occurring on July 29, 2020, and Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kirkey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Aug. 5, 2020.
Austin Schoonover, 26, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 71 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schoonover following investigation of an incident that occurred in Leroy Township on May 20, 2020.
Justin Rightmire, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rightmire for the offense occurring on Oct. 25, 2020.
James Sluyter, 63, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested for the offenses of driving under influence, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sluyter following investigation of an incident that occurred in north Towanda Township on Dec. 4, 2020.
Mark Davidovich, 53, of Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Davidovich for the offense occurring on Sept. 1, 2020.
Deborah Allis, 50, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 to 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Allis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on Jan. 20, 2011.
Mark Conner, 39, of New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fine of $1,000, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, 1st offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Conner following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on Sept. 6, 2020.
