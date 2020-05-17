Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Charles L. MacBride, 32, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 22 hours to 21 months, plus court costs, restitutions of $1,500.00, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested MacBride following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Sept. 15, 2019.
Elias Chilson, 27, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $134.52, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Chilson for the offense occurring on Oct. 28, 2019.
Ashley McCarney, 26, Canton, was sentenced to, fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a summary offense. Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested McCarney for the offense occurring on Jan. 20, 2020.
Santiago Rodriguez, 42, Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $2,454.17, for the offense of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rodriquez following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 9, 2019.
Denise Turner, 47, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 10 years, fines of $4,000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, a felony, and two counts of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (2/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Turner for the offenses occurring on Sept. 7, 2019.
Zane Pilch, 37, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 40 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pilch following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on Oct. 29, 2019.
Richard Garris, 27, of Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Garris for the offense occurring on Oct. 11, 2019.
Heidi Benjamin, 32, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000.00, restitution of $517.08, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Retail Theft, misdemeanors of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offenses occurring on Aug. 6, 2019.
Steven Haggerty, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine days flat, fines of $300.00, restitution of $147.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a summary offense. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Haggerty for the offense occurring on Dec. 1, 2019.
Brandon Snow, 25, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 93 days to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.Trooper Gregory Primm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Snow following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on Sept. 3, 2018.
Elizabeth Bishop, 34, of Spencer, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bishop for the offense occurring on Aug. 31, 2019.
