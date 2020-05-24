Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Elizabeth Short, 34, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of three months to 60 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Short’s sentence is consecutive to her other sentences. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Short for the offense occurring on Aug. 3, 2019.
Rachael L. Taylor, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 108 days, for the offenses of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Derek Campbell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offense occurring on Oct. 13, 2019.
Tyler D. CoRdner, 25, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 30 days to six months, plus court costs, for the offense Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Cordner’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cordner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroeton Borough on Nov. 11, 2019.
Todd E. Moore, 32, of Dushore, was sentenced to incarceration in Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for 36 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Driving under suspension, (DUI related), 90 days jail, concurrent. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Moore for the offenses occurring on Nov. 11, 2019.
Jesse Briggs, 30, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Briggs for the offense occurring on Oct. 26, 2019.
Christine Wheeler, 41, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for one year to five years, fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (fourth in 10), (highest rate), a felony offense. Officer John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wheeler following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on May 11, 2019.
Michael Scharborough, 44, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Arnold Taylor of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Scharborough for the offense occurring on Aug. 18, 2019.
Paula Larrabee, 43, Athens, was sentenced to House arrest for 45 days, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, which is concurrent to house arrest. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Larrabee will pay fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (second in 10), misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Michael Northrup of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Larrabee for the offense occurring on Sept. 1, 2019.
Lisa Johnson, 25, of Athens, was sentenced to house arrest for 90 days, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 57 months. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on Sept. 27, 2019.
