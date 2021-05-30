The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Joshua Swain, 36, Columbia Crossroads was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
April Shaw, 35, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for eight months to 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Gerald Martin, 30, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 60 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, (less than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Jack Maloney-Williams, 29, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 days to 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, Maloney-Williams had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (general impairment), a misdemeanor.
Kyle Decker, 35, of Monroeton was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Claude Aumick, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, his sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, Aumick will pay court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Riley Kepner-Card, 27, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Victoria McNeal, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of 1 count of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), a misdemeanor.
Donaldson Petit-Frere, 21, Orlando, Florida, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 58 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of one count of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Stevenson Cadet, 29, of Cape Coral, Florida, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 58 days to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of corruption of minors, misdemeanors of the first degree.
Russell Corron, 28, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 2 years, plus court costs, for the offense of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Teri L. Swoyer, 44, Mildred, was sentenced to a term of probation supervision of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Gloria J. Cotter, 69, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fine of $1500.00, for the offense of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor.
Tyler J. Hudson, 23, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Jacob N. Lange, 37, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Joseph R. Bixby Jr, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Cody J. Collins, 28, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentence to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 months to 24 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of neglect of animal, misdemeanors of the third degree.
Arthur Brimmer, 46, of Wellsburg, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Rebecca Austin, 40, Ilion, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 126 days to 18 months, restitution of $1058.84, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a felony of the third degree.
Justin Terway, 28, of Dushore, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, this sentence is consecutive to his other sentences in Sullivan County. Terway’s offense is driving under the influence, (high rate of alcohol), (child in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Nicholas Gennaro, 23, Bellefonte, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 11 months to 4 years. His sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. A Bradford County Jury found him guilty after trial of escape and attempted escape, felonies of the third degree, and institutional vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.