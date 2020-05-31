Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Brian L. Hall, 49, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, high rate, (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hall for the offense occurring on July 31, 2019.
Gary Barber, 59, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, high rate, (first in 10), (third in lifetime), a misdemeanor. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barbur following investigation of an incident that occurred in Albany Township on Nov. 30, 2019.
Jeffrey A. Kithcart, 45, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 381 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of six months, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Kithcart sentences are consecutive to his other sentences. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Kithcart for the offense occurring on May 13, 2019.
Dustin Manuel, 30, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Manuel for the offense occurring on Aug. 31, 2018.
Pamela Mosier, 52, of Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mosier following investigation of an incident that occurred in Albany Township on Dec. 24, 2019.
Harry Kessel, 54, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 24 months (aggregate), fines of $1,200.00, plus court costs, an additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, General impairment, (second in 10), a misdemeanor, resentenced for DUI (general impairment), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kessel following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Sept. 21, 2019.
