Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Ryan Durland, 23, Reading, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 32 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months for the offenses of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Durland following investigations of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Township on September 5, 2021.
Kelly A. Brown, 42, New Albany, PA, was sentenced to incarnation in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 29 months 29 days, plus court costs, for the offense of burglary, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on September 23, 2021.
Stephen W. Forman Jr, 41, Monroeton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 63 days to 23 months 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Forman for the offense occurring on January 7, 2022.
Jesse Dupont, 29, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, restitution of $350.00, for the offenses of institutional vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Dupont for the offense occurring on October 29, 2021.
Terry Hackenberg II, 33, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 71 days to 23 months 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hackenberg following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on December 30, 2021.
Stephen G. Young, 29, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 32 months to 96 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, felonies of the second degree. Young will register as a sexual offender for his lifetime. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Young following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 1, 2020.
Michael Perry, 32, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Perry for the offense occurring on November 13, 2021.
Justin Wheeler, 34, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, for 9 months to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 2 years, plus court costs, for the offense of person not to possess a firearm w/o a license, a felony of the second degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wheeler for the offense occurring on June 11, 2021.
Jaiden Pozzi, 18, of Stevensville, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, for 67 days to 18 months, plus court costs, restitution of $2099.00, for the offense of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Chief Detective Kyle Wisel of the Bradford County District Attorney’s office arrested Pozzi for the offense in Towanda Borough on December 2, 2021.
Maesin Tinnin, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs for the offenses of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and license suspension, a summary offense. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Tinnin for the offenses on May 31, 2020.
Angela M. Roof, 38, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roof following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on March 27, 2021.
Natasha Green, 22, of Norwich, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Green for the offense occurring on July 11, 2021.
Donna Chenot, 46, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, (domestic violence), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Chenot following investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred in North Towanda Township on December 28, 2021.
Sarah L. Brown, 19, of Lowman, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Steven Burlingame of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on July 13, 2021.
Dighton E. Lane IV, 34, of Towanda, PA, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 6 months, Lane had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Lane was charged with retail theft, a felony of the third degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Lane for the offense occurring on May 22, 2020.
