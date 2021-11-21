The Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Michael A. Harrington, 40, Warren Center, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 26 months to 7 years, fines of $2,150; he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, a felony of the third degree (third offense in 10 years), (fourth in lifetime), and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor. Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Harrington following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on Sept. 25, 2020 and March 15, 2021. Officer Seth Murielle of the Sayre Borough Police Department also arrested Harrington for the offenses occurring on April 19, 2021.
Brandon Williams, 23, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a term of 6 months and 72 hours to 30 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Receiving Stolen Property, a Misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Dec. 30, 2020.
Ronald Brown, 58, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a Misdemeanor. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on May 30, 2021.
Brooke Maloney, 26, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 to 60 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Felony. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Maloney for the offense occurring on March 8, 2021.
Brooke Maloney, 26, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 to 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 6, 2021.
Carlos A. Perez, 52, of Breesport, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, restitution of $61.67, for the offense of Retail Theft, a Misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer T. Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Perez for the offense occurring on May 12, 2021.
Lisa Taluba, 35, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 to 48 months, fines of $1,000, restitution of $518.29, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a Felony of the third degree. Trooper Terrance Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taluba following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on March 21, 2021.
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a Misdemeanor. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Owen for the offense occurring on Feb. 27, 2021.
Lyle Hottle, 43, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 to 60 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hottle for the offense occurring on Aug. 4, 2021.
Lyle Hottle, 43, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 to 18 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hottle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough.
