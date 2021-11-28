District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Kevin C. Widrig, 25, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months and 15 days to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 8 years and 1 month, plus court costs, he will have to register as a sexual offender for 25 years, for the offense of statutory sexual assault, a felony of the second degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Widrig for the offense occurring on August 19, 2020.
Nicholas C. Vanderpool, 31, of Wysox, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 years to 12 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of 3 years, plus court costs, he will have to register as a sexual offender for a lifetime, for the offense of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a felony of the first degree. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on August 20, 2020.
Boyd Howard Fenton, 30, of Troy, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal trespass, a felony of the second degree, and criminal mischief, a summary offense. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fenton following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on September 18, 2018.
Damian L. Wells, 21, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of statutory sexual assault, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wells following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on December 4, 2015.
Sherri A. Hamilton, 61, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days flat, followed by probation supervision for a total term of 34 months and 15 days, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 30 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor and driving under the influence, (highest rate), (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Luke Geiger and Trooper Nate Smith both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hamilton following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on November 24, 2019, and May 29, 2021.
Dustin S. Birdwell, 22, of Mildred, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correction Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Nate Smith and Trooper Miranda Musick both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Birdwell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township and Orwell Township on September 7, 2019, and October 6, 2019.
Thomas Stedge, 23, Columbia Cross Roads, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 72 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of theft of a firearm, a felony of the second degree, and theft of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stedge following investigation of incidents that occurred in Smithfield Township on February 24, 2021.
Megan Dekay, 30, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, restitution of $240, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Dekay for the offense occurring on February 15, 2021.
Ronald R. Franks, 57, of Quakertown, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $578.26, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Franks for the offense occurring on January 16, 2021.
Kristopher Deleo, 40, Pittston, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Deleo’s license will be suspended for 12 months. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Deleo for the offense occurring on February 16, 2021.
Timothy Hamm, 37, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 84 months, fines of $2500, plus court costs, Hamm will receive an additional license suspension of 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (4th offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree. All his sentences will run consecutive with his other sentences. Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hamm following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on September.
