Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sentenced:
Denise Sandor, 46, Granville Summit, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sandor following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on Feb. 27, 2021.
Richard Wood, 28, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 to 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of obstructing administration of law of other government function, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner and Trooper Joshua Fisher both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wood following investigations of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township and Wyalusing Borough on May 20, 2021, and June 13, 2021.
Jeremy Hurlburt, 46, Meshoppen, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 54 days to 6 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), a misdemeanor. Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hurlburt following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on July 14, 2021.
Michael Stone, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 to 14 months, fines of $800, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a summary offense. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Stone for the offenses occurring on Feb. 23, 2020.
Michael Spencer, 51, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 to 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Spencer for the offense occurring on Oct. 1, 2020.
J.R. Overacker, 46, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Overacker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Feb. 14, 2021.
Tyler Haines, 32, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, general impairment, 3rd offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Haines for the offenses occurring on Jan. 4, 2021.
Douglas Funk, 44, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, a fine of $200, plus court costs, for the offense of stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Funk for the offense occurring on April 15, 2021.
Joshua R. Vanderpool, 32, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 19 months 78 days to 72 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, (2.5 to 10 grams of methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Vanderpool for the offenses occurring on March 14, 2021. Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Vanderpool following investigation of incidents that occurred in Litchfield Township on July 28, 2020.
Trevor Dannelly, 29, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months and 99 days to 36 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Dannelly for the offense occurring on April 8, 2021. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Dannelly following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Borough on Aug. 14, 2021.
