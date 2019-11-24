District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Dwayne Colter, 55, of Monroeton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months, 15 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Colter following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on April 24, 2019.
Anthony Stone, 31, of Gillett was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 22 months to 60 months, plus court costs. Stone’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences; for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Prohibited Offensive Weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stone for the offenses occurring on June 3, 2019.
William Kinner, 28, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs. Kinner had been sentence to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Kinner’s offenses are Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Sergeant Trey Kurtz of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Kinner for the offense occurring on April 20, 2017.
Susan Morgan, 58, of New Albany was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, and fines of $100.00, restitution of $1364.49, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Morgan following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on May 26, 2019.
James Vanderpool, 43, of Athens was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fine of $300.00, plus cost courts, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Vanderpool for the offense occurring on May 5, 2019.
Elizabeth Hagedorn, 30, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration of the Bradford County Correctional Facility of five days to 15 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs. Hagedorn had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Hagedorn’s offense is Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hagadorn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 6, 2018.
Gary Brown Jr., 21, of Athens was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Faculty for 17 days to 18 months, aggregate, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs. Brown had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Browns offenses are Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Brown for the offenses occurring on Sept. 7, 2017.
Amber Howard, 32, of Towanda was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $400.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Resisting Arrest, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sherriff’s Department arrested Howard for the offense occurring on April 30, 2019.
Dillion Benjamin, 27, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 11 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $500.00, plus court costs, Benjamin will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, Benjamin’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. Benjamin had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Benjamin’s offenses are Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Michael Morariu of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on July 5, 2017.
GUILTY PLEAS
Dayveon Frison, 30, Hawkinsville, Georgia, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Frison will be sentenced on a Jan. 16, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Frison following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on July 31, 2019.
Michael Martin, 37, Rome, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Martin will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on April 30, 2019.
Edward S. Sterling Jr., 67, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sterling will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Sterling for the offense on July 11, 2019.
Jeremy Wilkinson, 44, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Aggravated Assault, felonies of the second degree. Wilkinson will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Matthew Podolinski and Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilkinson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster and West Burlington Townships on July 1, 2019 and Sept. 5, 2019.
James Vanderpool, 43, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Vanderpool will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Vanderpool for the offense on May 5, 2019.
Kathleen Parker, 28, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Parker will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on May 28, 2019.
Gabriel Hall, 21, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Hall will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hall for the offense on July 22, 2019.
Jessica Lynn Parker, 32, formerly of Southport, New York, entered a plea of guilty to three cases filed by the Athens Township Police. Parker will be sentenced at a later date. She pled guilty to Attempted Retail Theft for incidents in October 2018 and May 2019. She also pled guilty to Theft by Unlawful Taking for an incident in June. All the crimes occurred at the Walmart in Athens Township. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse and Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department conducted the investigations and arrests.
ARD
Thomas Brown, 18, Towanda, charged with the offense of Terroristic Threats, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Brown will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Brown must perform 24 hours community service. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown for an offense on March 6, 2019 in Rome Township.
Alfred Jones, 65, Friendsville, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Jones will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Jones must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jones for an offense on July 7, 2019 in Wyalusing Township.
CONVICTED
James C. Woodham, 62, Elmira, New York, convicted on three Theft cases, tried before a jury before Judge Marleen Beirne. Woodham will be sentenced after a presentence investigation. The jury found Woodham guilty of Retail Theft for an October 2018 incident, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Retail Theft and Theft by Deception for incidents in May and June 2019. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse and Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department handled the arrests and investigations.
Commented
