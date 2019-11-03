Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas and were sentenced in Bradford County Magisterial District Courts:
Sean Cartee, 26, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to 13 days, plus court costs. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Cartee for the offense on Sept. 17, 2019, following investigation of a harassment that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Kelly Havery, 30, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $35.00, plus court costs. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Harvey for the offenses on July 28, 2019, following investigation of a trespass that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Brandon Gardner, 44, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, and was sentenced to court costs. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gardner for the offense on June 24, 2019, following investigation of an assault that occurred in Ulster Township.
Casey Longcoy, 19, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton to the offense of Possession, a misdemeanor and was sentenced to a fine of $250.00, plus court costs. Trooper Joseph Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Longcoy for the offense on Aug. 15, 2019, following investigation of a disabled motorist that occurred in Wysox Township.
Lisa Betts, 33, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and was sentenced to a fine of $200.00, plus court costs. Detective Kyle Wisel of the Bradford County Detective Department arrested Betts for the offense on Aug. 28, 2019, following investigation of a harassment that occurred in Towanda Borough.
James Murdent, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense and was sentenced to one day, plus a fine of $200.00, and court costs. Sargent David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Murdent for the offense on Oct. 1, 2019, following investigation of a harassment that occurred in Towanda Township.
Joseph Terwilliger, 28, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Terwilliger for the offense on Aug. 4, 2019 following investigation of a possession of a controlled substance that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Catlyn Fitzpatrick, 19, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Retail Theft, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $100.00, plus court costs. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Fitzpatrick for the offense on Sept. 7, 2019, following investigation of a retail theft that occurred in Athens Township.
