Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Court of Common Pleas in Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Wesley Welborn, 26, of Monroeton was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 13 to 60months, followed by Probation Supervisor for 24 months, fines of $4000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (Heroin), (1-10 grams), a felony offense, Criminal use of Communication Facility, a felony of the third degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Welborn following investigation of incidents that occurred in Athens and Towanda Townships on May 29, 2019.
Samantha Eberlin-Stiehl, 32, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 31 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs for the offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense, and Criminal use of Communication Facility, a Felony of the third degree. Agent Joshua Lambert of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Eberlin-Stiehl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on June 3, 2019.
Filadora V. Ausejo-Diener, 66, Concord, California, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 243 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1500.00, restitution of $18,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ausejo-Diener following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on Dec. 13, 2019.
Wayne Youells, 65, Falls, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Youells following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on Sept. 5, 2018.
Michael Reese, 23, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 72 months, fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Aggravated Assault by DUI, (Drug Related), Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reese following investigation of incidents that occurred in Smithfield Township on April 18, 2019, and Trooper Gregory Pimm also of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reese following investigation of incidents that occurred in Springfield Township on Sept. 6, 2018.
Robin Robinson, 36, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officers Thomas Zebrowski and Nathan Ross both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Robinson for the offenses on May 29, 2019 and April 30, 2019.
Stacie Lafritz, 22, Troy, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $3,640.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lafritz following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on July 23, 2018.
Yashica Sparbanie, 41, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1500.00, restitution of $127.14, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sparbanie for the offense occurring on March 18, 2019.
David Terrell, 45, of Canton was sentenced to Incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 38 months to 96 months, fines of $4000.00, restitution to be determined, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Burglary, one a felony first degree and the second count a felony of the second degree. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Terrell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton and Troy Townships on January 2019.
Pamela Johnson, 22, Horseheads, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to six months, fines of $1000.00; plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, an additional license suspension of 12 months will be impose for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on June 3, 2019.
Gina Buonfriglio, 46, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, (Marijuana), a misdemeanor. Trooper Scott Shipman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Buonfriglio following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Feb. 1, 2018.
Letitia Frye-Irish, 47, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 23 months, fines and court costs, restitution of $28,279.25, for the offense of Soliciting another to Commit the Crime of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Frye-Irish for the offense in October 2018.
Paul Crispell, 36, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months. Crispell will attend State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug and alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Crispell will pay fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding A PO, a felony of the third degree, and Contraband by an Inmate, a felony of the second degree. Officer Brier Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Crispell for the offenses occurring on Sept. 14, 2018. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crispell following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on March 3, 2019.
Owanda Zimmerman, 47, of Williamsport was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 36 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs. Zimmerman had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Zimmerman’s offense is Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Agents of the Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Zimmerman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on July 20, 2012.
William Stern, 35, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to one year, fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Criminal Trespass, a summary offense. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stern following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Oct. 31, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Shelby Nonnemacher, 37, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Nonnemacher will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Nonnemacher for the offenses on June 6, 2019. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nonnemacher following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on April 17, 2019.
Thomas Heasley, 30, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Heasley was immediately sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 36 months, fines of $1,000.00. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Heasley for the offense on July 10, 2019.
Shane Peterson, 42, New Albany, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Peterson will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Peterson, following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on July 13, 2019.
Jason Rockwell, 40, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Rockwell will be sentenced at a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Travis Snyder of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rockwell for the offenses on Dec. 3, 2017. Trooper Michael Murtha of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rockwell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on April 12, 2018.
Robert Brown, 30, Bronx, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1in 10), a misdemeanor. Brown will be sentenced on December 19, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense on June 15, 2019.
Daniel A. Heeman, 37, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, (two counts), Misdemeanors of the second degree, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a felony, and flight to avoid Prosecution, a felony of the third degree. Heeman will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Michael Northup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Heeman for the offenses on June 27, 2019. Heeman has also been arrested by Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department on July 17, 2019. Trooper Luke Geiger also arrested Heeman following investigation of incidents that occurred in March 21, 2019.
Christopher Stone, 41, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and a PFA Contempt charge, a ungraded charge. Stone will be sentenced of Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Michael Northup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Stone for the offenses on July 4, 2019. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on July 13, 2019.
Raeshon Patterson, 21, Rochester, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Patterson will be sentenced on Dec. 19 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Patterson for the offense on June 28, 2018.
Samuel Ackley, 27, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Attempted Obstruction of Administration of Law, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Ackley will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ackley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Feb. 9, 2019. Ackley had attempted to obstruct the serial number on a firearm. He had lawfully purchased the firearm.
John Maloney, 52, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Maloney will be sentenced on Dec. 19, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Borisuck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on July 13, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
John Vanderpool, 26, Rome, charged with the offense of Simple Assault, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of six months. While on probation Vanderpool will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Vanderpool must perform 40 hours of community service. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool for an offense on July 2, 2019 in Rome Township.
Ryan Searfoss, 37, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Searfoss will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Searfoss must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Searfoss for an offense on July 13, 2019 in TowandaTownship.
Kelly Peachey, 51, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Peachey will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Peachey must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Peachey for an offense on April 26, 2019 in Wyalusing Township.
Taylor Giggee, 21, Columbia Cross Roads, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Giggee will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Giggee must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in July 4, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Shannon Clark, 42, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Clark will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Clark must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Clark for an offense on June 8, 2019 in Terry Township.
Matthew Bamann, 26, Warren Center, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Bamann will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Bamann must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bamann for an offense on July 5, 2019 in Windham Township.
Richard Lane, 24, charged with the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the third degree, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Lane will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane for an offense on May 10, 2019 in North Towanda Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged:
Brian Cody, 27, Towanda, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Attempted Rape, a felony of the first degree. Cody will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of pre-sentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will held guilty and sentenced. Trooper Luke Gieger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cody Following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township.
Roger Sharts, 19, Athens, entered pleas of nolo contendere/no contest to two counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree. Sharts will be sentenced on Dec. 19, 2019, following preparation of pre-sentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will held guilty and sentenced. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Sharts for the offense in May 22, 2019.
Convicted at jury trial
Daryl Lee Barnes, 38, of Gillett was convicted, Wednesday of charges from a DUI crash in South Creek Township in April. Barnes was found guilty of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threats, and Disorderly Conduct, at a jury trial before Judge Maureen Beirne Barnes was also charged with summary offenses, which by law are decided by the judge. Judge Beirne found Barnes guilty of six summary offenses. Trooper John Borisuck and Trooper Justin Walton arrested Barnes after Barnes ran into a tree in the yard of the Eiffert home on Thompson Hill Road on April 15, 2019. After the crash Barnes kept driving until his car left the road about 100 yards later. Before Barnes’ vehicle struck the tree, it has sustained damage and lost its right side tires. The Troopers could not determine where the earlier damage had happened. Jurors heard testimony of the South Creek Fire and Ambulance responders. The jury also observed the trooper’s dashboard cameras. Barnes will be sentenced on a later date. He has been in the Bradford County Correctional Facility since his arrest.
