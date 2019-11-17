Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Rainey Ball, 38, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months, 21 days to 23 months, and fines of $350.00 for the offenses of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Ball for the offenses occurring on July 12, 2019, and Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department also arrested Ball for the offenses occurring on March 26, 2019.
Harley Shores, 30, Burlington, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, plus court costs for the offense of Endangering the Welfare of Children, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shores following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on June 1, 2017.
James Taylor, 31, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to six months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), (Tier II), a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on April 18, 2019.
Sean Cartee, 25, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Cartee for the offense occurring on May 6, 2019.
Cole Rosencrance, 23, of Wayne was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, (methamphetamine), a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Vicodin), a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rosencrance following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Oct. 14, 2019, and Trooper Scott Hawley also of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rosencrance following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township and New Albany Borough on Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 23, 2019.
Beth Ann Swain, 32, of Roaring Branch was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $50.00, restitution of $17.99, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Steven Burlingame of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Swain for the offense occurring on Feb. 14, 2019.
Derek Morris, 30, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Small Amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and summary offenses. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morris for the offenses occurring on April 8, 2019.
Kevin Schlosser Jr, 29, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to two years, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $1400.00, he will also lose his driver’s license of 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (child in car), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and summary offenses. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Schlosser for the offenses occurring on April 21, 2017, and Trooper Mohamed Saloukha of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schlosser following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on June 8, 2017.
Austin McGee, 29, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days (flat), followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. McGee will pay fines of $4000.00, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of two counts of Driving under the Influence, (2nd in 10), (high rate), a misdemeanor of the first degree and the other count of Driving under the Influence, (3rd in 10), (high rate), also a misdemeanor of the first degree. Troopers Adam Thomas and Joseph Bednarski both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGee following investigations of incidents that occurred in Franklin and Asylum Townships on Dec. 9, 2018 and June 15, 2019.
Bradley Trobaugh, 29, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to two years, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (2 in10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Trobaugh following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on Feb. 2, 2019.
Clinton Lantz, 27, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five months to 18 months, no fines, plus court costs. Lantz’s sentence is aggregate to his two months, six and a half years sentence, for the offense of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Deputy Meghan Hurley of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lantz in Athens Township on March 7, 2019.
Michael Fassett, 22, Sayre, was sentenced to Incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for three months to 30 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Resisting Arrest, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Fassett on April 15, 2019 and April 13, 2019.
PLEAS
Troy Clookey, 38, Tunkhannock, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.Clookey will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Clookey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on March 15, 2019.
Joseph Chernosky, 45, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Chernosky will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Chernosky for the offenses on April 10, 2019.
Justin Martin, 36, Elkland, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (tier 1), (3rd in 10), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Martin will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation if an incident that occurred in Athens Township on April 20, 2019.
Mikel Apgar, 28, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Resisting Arrest, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Apgar will be sentence on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derek Dekar and Nikki Hoffman both of the Sayre Police Department arrested Apgar for the offenses on Aug. 31, 2019 and Sept. 6, 2019.
ARD
Damien Thurston, 19, Monroeton, charged with the offense of Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Thurston will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thurston for an offense on July 3, 2019 in Monroeton Borough.
Candace Slater, 45, Canton, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Slater will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Slater must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Joseph Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Slater for an offense on May 1, 2019 in Towanda Borough.
Mark Cantellops, 31, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Cantellops will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Cantellops must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Jeremey Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in March 11, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Erin McCabe, 36, Waverly, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation McCabe will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally McCabe must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in April 11, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
NOLO CONTENDERE
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest”. The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Mary Santiago, 59, Troy, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Driving under the Influence, (General Impairment), a misdemeanor. Santiago was immediately sentenced to six months’ probation, and pay fines of $300.00, plus court costs. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Santiago following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Jan. 21, 2019.
JURY TRIAL
After a jury trial held Nov. 14, 2019 at the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Manley Chapman, 30, of Athens was convicted of numerous felony offenses related to illegal narcotics trafficking in Athens. The Athens Township Police, Athens Borough Police, County Detective, and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office — Bradford County Drug Task Force investigated the matter. Chapman was convicted of two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (ungraded felonies), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (ungraded felony), and one count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (felony 3) for dealing controlled substances (methamphetamine and Xanax) in the Twin Rivers Apartment Complex in Athens Borough, in late February 2019. He was also convicted of one count of Possession of Contraband by an Inmate (felony 2) for possessing methamphetamine in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
