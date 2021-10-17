District Attorney Albert Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
William Arnold, 47, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs and restitution of $76.00, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Arnold for the offense occurring on Sept. 4, 2020.
Edward McGowan, 40, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 28 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for 12 months, fines of $1450.00, plus court costs for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, false ID to law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and driving under suspension, a summary offense.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested McGowan for the offenses occurring on April 12, 2021.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGowan following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 4, 2021.
Justin F. Carey, 23, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 23 months 29 days, probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanors of the first degree.
Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carey following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on Feb. 15, 2021.
Desmond Fitzgerald, 26, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 days to 24 months, fines of $2000, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Fitzgerald’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.
Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Fitzgerald for the offenses occurring on May 11, 2021.
Chase Walmsley, 23, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Walmsley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on March 25, 2021.
Brad L. Johnson, 45, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 46 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1650.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and indirect contempt, an ungraded offense.
Troopers Michael Mogish, Kyle Evans, Stephen Mascaro and Cody Delfino all of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigations of incidents that occurred on June 29, 2021, April 14, 2021, April 25, 202, and Oct. 1, 2021.
David C. Ross, 38, Binghamton, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 48 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of firearm not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ross for the offense occurring on Jan. 17, 2021.
Joshua R. Uhl, 29, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 36 months, fines of $1250.00, restitution of $545.37, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, accident involving damage, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and retail theft, a misdemeanor.
Officer Derek Watkins, of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Thomas VanFleet, of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Uhl for the offenses occurring on Feb. 13, 2021, and March 31, 2021.
