Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Benjamin House, 24, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 2 years and 3 months to 19 years, fines of $6500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 4.5 years for the offenses of three counts of driving under the influence, (highest rate of alcohol), (2nd offense in 10 years), (third offense in 10 years), and (4th offense in 10 years), one offense is a misdemeanor of the first degree, and the other two counts are felonies of the third degree.
Trooper Ryan Joyce and Trooper Justin Walton, both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested House following investigations of incidents that occurred in Troy and West Burlington Townships on Dec. 21, 2019, Jan. 4, 2021 and Sept. 6, 2021.
Joshua A. Wood, 36, Sugar Run, was sentenced to incarnation in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 60 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months., for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, 2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. His sentence is consecutive to his other sentences he is currently serving
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wood following investigation of an incident that occurred on Monroe Borough on October 8, 2020.
Desiree Haywood, 26, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 4 months, plus court costs, for the offense of false reports to LEO, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hayward for the offense occurring on Jan. 7, 2021.
Dean Veleker, 33, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Steven Burlingame of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Veleker for the offense occurring on Jan. 26, 2021.
Roland Cooper, 66, of Montrose, was sentenced to fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of harassment, both summary offenses.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cooper following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on March 10, 2021.
Brandy L. Brown, 37, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of false reports, misdemeanors of the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on March 13, 2021. Trooper Cody Scepaniak and Trooper Christopher Decatur both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Feb. 6, 2021, and Feb. 16, 2021.
Shawn M. Hand, 31, of Johnson City, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 6 months, plus court costs, restitution of $132.73, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hand for the offense occurring on Dec. 26, 2019.
Ashley Sibley, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, for 4 months to 35 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree, false ID, a misdemeanor of the third degree and driving without a license, a summary offense. Her sentence is consecutive to her other sentences she is currently serving.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Sibley for the offenses occurring on Feb. 17, 2021.
Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sibley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 24, 2019.
